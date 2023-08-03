Kiara Advani's Birthday Monokini Is Just Too SEXY and Costs an Unbelievable Rs 65K; Details Inside

Kiara Advani’s 31st birthday was made special as the actress posted a super cute yet adventurous video of her and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, on Instagram. Everyone saw the couple’s cute cliff-jumping antics, but Kiara’s beautiful fashion choice was the breakout moment of the show. Sidharth rocked an ultra-cool style for their big day out, showing off his abs in red-hued boxers and going shirtless. Check here for a look at Kiara’s reel-

Everyone was floored by Kiara’s gorgeous look in a black monokini from the well-known label Norma Kamali, though. The monokini was elegant and self-assured, with silver studs, a deep scoop neck, and a low scoop back.

Kiara went for a simple look, letting her clothing speak for itself without the use of any extra accessories or excessive makeup. She made the right choice in choosing a black monokini, which will certainly make it a must-have for stylish women and ensure that they stand out in any crowd. We performed some investigation and discovered that this eye-catching attire costs a hefty $575, which is about equivalent to Rs 64,399.

On February 7, 2023, Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows in front of their close friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sidharth, who was most recently seen in ‘Mission Majnu,’ is getting ready for his future film, ‘Yodha,’ on the professional front. Kiara Advani, meanwhile, is working on a number of intriguing projects and looks to have a good future in the movie business.

The reveal of Kiara’s pricey monokini choice and her birthday celebration both caused a frenzy among fans and fashion aficionados. The actress shows that she can make a statement in her personal life just as boldly and stylishly as she does on television.