CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Raksha BandhanShah Rukh KhanHair GrowthManushi Chhillar
Home » Lifestyle » Kiara Advani Looks Fresh As a Daisy in a Crop Top with Faux Sleeves and Silky Pants
2-MIN READ

Kiara Advani Looks Fresh As a Daisy in a Crop Top with Faux Sleeves and Silky Pants

Written By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 15:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani adorned a timeless silhouette from the brand Alexis.

Kiara Advani adorned a timeless silhouette from the brand Alexis.

As the one of the new faces of Tira’s campaign #ForEveryYou, Kiara Advani graced the brand’s launch event looking gorgeous in green.

Superstar Kiara Advani dazzled in a silky timeless silhouette at the launch of Tira in Mumbai. Kiara who was announced as one of the faces for the beauty platform’s campaign #ForEveryYou, graced the high profile launch looking fresh as a daisy.

The campaign also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan, who showcased their versatile styles in black and red floor length dresses respectively. Kiara looked radiant in a shiny shade of French Green which elevated the gorgeous silhouette. The ensemble from the label Alexis featured the Piertro Top and the Wisdom Pants.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by < 3 (@kiaraaalia)

Stylish and versatile, just like the characters Kiara plays in her films, the Pietro Top features an elastic waistband that gives the piece an elegant cropped look, while the high neck provides a timeless silhouette. Bringing the design together are the faux sleeves that can be styled in multiple ways. Kiara’s version gave it an illusion of a cape. Thus, giving us the full Superwoman feels.

A timeless design, the top is paired with the Wisdom pants. Kiara definitely looked at ease in those silky pants. Comfortable and effortless, the sexy silky pants feature an oversized, flowy fit with a high-waisted design.

The flattering, modern silhouette complemented Kiara’s gorgeous personality. The dramatic sleeves and sheen fabric of the outfit, makes it a one of a kind piece to sport for everyday wear and special occasions.

At the Tira launch event, Kiara was seen having a great time in a candid chat with Arjun Kapoor, who was the host for the evening. Kiara is one star who doesn’t dress to impress, but dresses to make a statement and we must say the diva is on the right track.

The silhouette was bold and beautiful and we love how Kiara carried it off in style. The unique colour shade which looked minty fresh on Kiara, is definitely a go-to colour this festive season.

In spite of not having any embroidery or embellishments on the outfit, the shiny effect on the fabric made it look luxurious and timeless. Kiara exuded grace and glamour in this fine piece and we love how the fluid fabric complemented her beautiful frame.

Keeping her makeup minimal, while accentuating her stunning eyebrows, Kiara opted for a sleek high bun. Walking in sans any jewellery, Kiara definitely was the star jewel of this magnificent look.

About the Author
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red carpet events to fashion weeks, she has interviewed established fashi...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. kareena kapoor
  3. kiara advani
  4. Suhana Khan
first published:September 01, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 15:10 IST