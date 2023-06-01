Kiara Advani's Rs.28k Comfy Co-ord Set and Rs.57k Sandals Scream Luxury, See VIDEO

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities never fail to make a statement, and Kiara Advani is no exception. Recently, as she stepped into a dubbing studio in Mumbai, all eyes were on her stunning outfit that exuded elegance with a hint of bohemian flair. The actress opted for a captivating stripe oversized co-ord set by Sonam and Paras Modi, priced at Rs 28,800. This ensemble perfectly showcased Kiara Advani’s graceful persona while adding a touch of funk to her overall look. To enhance the ensemble, she cleverly paired it with a crisp white t-shirt, creating a refreshing contrast that effortlessly elevated the entire outfit.

However, stealing the spotlight were the exquisite white Hermes sandals that Kiara Advani gracefully donned. These luxurious sandals, valued at $700 (approx Rs 57,000), exuded elegance. Completing her ensemble, Kiara Advani sported a natural no-makeup look and a neat ponytail, highlighting her effortless beauty. It comes as no surprise that she has become a fashion icon for many, effortlessly pulling off even the most challenging looks with grace.

Check out the look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

If you’re looking to add a touch of glamour and luxury to your wardrobe, Kiara Advani’s outfits are certainly worth considering. Her style and confidence make her a true inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. So, why not take a page from Kiara’s lookbook and step up your fashion game?

Beyond her stunning appearance, Kiara Advani continues to make waves in the film industry, impressing audiences with her remarkable performances and amassing a massive fan following along the way. Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She now has Satyaprem Ki Katha and Game Changer in her pipeline.