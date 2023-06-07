Kiara Advani's Stunning Neon Green Bag Costs Over Rs 3,00,000; Know More

Kiara Advani has always given us some noteworthy fashion goals ever since she stepped into the film industry. She is a true trendsetter in every sense of the term and her grace and poise only add to her overall demeanour. Her clothes are an extended reflection of herself and no matter what she wears she knows how to carry it, a formula that always works for her.

Recently, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ star was spotted by the paparazzi out and about in Mumbai and as always she looked resplendent and how! Check out the video-

Kiara aced the summer look in a white cropped top that she paired with beige flared bottoms. Antifit looks are the talk of the season and the actress made sure to make the most of it. If you are trying to be fashionably comfortable this season then this is most certainly the look you need to be taking cues from.

The actress sported a no-makeup, makeup look with her mascara-laden eyelashes and a nude lip colour but the natural glow of her flawless skin was dreamlike. She kept her hair open which went perfectly well with this rather casual yet fashionable look. Kiara further accessorised her look with some golden chunky bracelets. Her loafers from Laro Piana matched her look really well.

However, what caught the attention of her fans and fashion enthusiasts is how she broke the monotone of her ensemble with a neon green bag. Now, if you have been eyeing this lovely bag like the rest of the internet is then here is what you must know-

This Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) ‘Sac De Jour Nano In Grain De Poudre’ leather bag can cost a person somewhere around Rs. 2 Lakhs to Rs. 3.75 Lakhs depending on which part of the world you will be purchasing it from. Even though the bag is on the more expensive side of life it is an absolute statement piece that can accentuate your look to a whole other level.