Kim Kardashian Brings Drama In Princess-Perfect Gown At Dolce And Gabbana Show

Kim Kardashian, the founder of Skims, made a stunning appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy. Channelling her inner Barbie, Kim Kardashian opted for a breathtaking plum gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic ruffled train. She adorned herself with a diamond-studded necklace, sheer gloves, and a sparkling ring. Her hair styled in a half updo perfectly matched the off-shoulder design of the dress. With purple lips, smokey eyeshadow, and bold contouring, she exuded glamour. Clear heels and an eye-catching anklet completed her remarkable look.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also marked her presence at the show. She was decked in a figure-hugging black satin dress beneath a brown tiger print robe with black feather boa trim detailing. She carried a Sicily bag studded with diamonds and accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings.

At the after-party, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner made a striking impression with their gothic-inspired all-black outfits. Kim donned a black corset blouse featuring sheer panels, paired with a satin skirt adorned with a translucent veil and delicate lace trim. Her ensemble was accentuated by a gold necklace featuring an oversized star-shaped pendant. Completing her look, she wore the same PVC pumps from earlier in the evening. For makeup, she opted for smokey eyes and metallic brown lip shade.

While Kris Jenner wore a transparent lace robe atop a black playsuit. She rounded off her look with a mini black purse and metallic crucifix. Kim even treated fans with glimpses from the event. Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post and said, “You are actually stunning.” Kim’s Instagram post got over 48 lakh views and over 46,000 comments.