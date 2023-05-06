King Charles III Coronation: Why Queen Consort Camilla Will Not Wear The Kohinoor Diamond For Coronation

In a surprising move away from tradition, Queen Consort Camilla has decided not to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond during the coronation of King Charles III. The Queen Consort is going to be crowned next to the King on May 6 in Westminister Abbey. The diamond, believed to be unlucky for male wearers, has always been worn by women in the British royal family. However, according to a royal source, the decision was made to avoid “political sensitivities," reported Telegraph India.

The Koh-i-Noor is not just any diamond – it holds a significant place in British history and is a symbol of British conquest. Indians have been calling for the diamond’s return to India for years, arguing that it is a symbol of historical injustice. Despite demands from policymakers, activists, and cultural heritage experts, the British government and institutions like the Victoria and Albert Museum and the British Museum have resisted returning cultural artefacts taken during colonial rule.

The Cullinan diamonds, which will replace the Koh-i-Noor in Camilla’s crown, were mined from South Africa and are another symbol of British imperialism. This has led South Africans to demand their return as well, according to The Vox.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there has been a massive reassessment of the symbolism of British royalty and the moral and cultural wrongs of colonialism. In trying to avoid one controversy, the royal family has inadvertently stepped into another one.

The Koh-i-Noor’s history is particularly cruel, as it was taken from an Indian boy-king, a Sikh emperor Duleep Singh who was just 10 or 11 at the time, by the colonial British East India Company. The British imprisoned his mother, leaving him with no choice but to surrender the gem.

While the decision not to wear the Koh-i-Noor may seem like a small one, it highlights the ongoing conversation about the legacy of colonialism and the role that the British royal family and institutions have played in perpetuating it.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond has a long history of being worn by royal women. Queen Victoria was the first to wear it in the form of a brooch and circlet, followed by Queen Consorts Mary and Alexandra. Finally, Queen Elizabeth II donned the diamond during her own coronation in 1953.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here