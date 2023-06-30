Animal Ball2023: King Charles Presented The Tara Award To Academy Award Winning Director Kartiki Gonsalves; Says, “I Am Humbled"| Exclusive

India’s first-ever Academy Award-winning director, Kartiki Gonsalves has won hearts across the globe for her powerful documentary short film, The Elephant Whisperers. However, the celebrations are not over yet!

The remarkable filmmaker was invited and presented with the prestigious Tara Award at the hands of Kings Charles III and Queen Camilla, at the Animal Ball 2023 hosted at the Lancaster House in London.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Kartiki Gonsalves, said, “Humbled and truly honoured to have received the Tara Award by the Royal Highness’ King Charles III and Queen Camilla for directing The Elephant Whisperers.” The Tara Award, is inspired by the sacred bond between elephants and humans and recognises extraordinary achievements in storytelling and advocacy for coexistence. And the award truly celebrated and recognised Kartiki’s dedication and contribution to raising awareness about our gentle giants and wildlife.

Exuding grace and simplicity, Kartiki took to the stage wearing a multi-abstract print maxi wrap dress and went on to thank everyone who were a part of the film and also thanked the organisers for recognising her work. Kartiki shared the heartwarming speech with News18, which read as, “Thank you for recognising me as a talent tonight for directing The Elephant Whisperers whose story about coexistence and respect for our natural world continues to inspire viewers of all ages across the world. I am humbled by this great honour. I thank Bomman and Bellie for sharing their beautiful story of coexistence with elephants and their natural world.

Kartiki also went on to thank King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their lifelong support for the conservation of elephants. “I would also like to thank your Majesties for your lifelong support for the conservation of elephants and other species, and your work to save our natural environment. Hopefully, with all of us pulling together we can build a better future for humans and elephants and all the myriad life forms that share and enhance our planet. Thank you !”

The Animal Ball which was taking place after a gap of three years also marked the 20th anniversary of the Elephant Family, a non-profit organisation. A moment of pride for India and Indian cinema, Kartiki’s masterpiece beautifully captured the essence of the vision held by Mark Shand, the founding force behind The Elephant Family.

The event was attended by an array of guests from the world of fashion, film, art and music. This year, representing India were Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anita Dongre and Janhvi Kapoor.