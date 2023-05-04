Kiss Sunburnt Lips Goodbye: 5 Tips To Protect Your Pout In Summer

Extended exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause sunburnt lips, resulting in dry, red, and painful lips, which can be an uncomfortable experience. Individuals with fair skin or those who spend considerable time outdoors without using lip balm with SPF protection are more likely to suffer from this condition. The treatment of sunburnt lips usually involves applying a cooling compress or using lip balm with SPF protection to soothe the affected area and prevent further damage. It’s crucial to avoid peeling or picking at the skin on your lips, as this can impede the healing process and increase the risk of infection.

Here are five tips to prevent sunburnt lips:

Wear lip balm with SPF protection

Using lip balm with SPF protection is an effective way to protect your lips from the sun’s UV rays. Choose a lip balm with at least SPF 30 and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Another way to prevent sunburnt lips is to wear a hat with a brim or stay in the shade. This will help to reduce your overall sun exposure and protect your lips from the sun.

The sun’s rays are most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If possible, avoid being outdoors during these hours to reduce your risk of sunburn.

If you’re spending time at the beach or by the pool, consider using a sun umbrella to protect your face and lips from the sun’s rays.

Drinking plenty of water can help keep your skin hydrated and prevent dry, cracked lips. When your lips are dry, they are more susceptible to sun damage, so it’s important to keep them moisturised.

In addition to these tips, it’s important to remember that sunburnt lips can be a sign of more severe sun damage. It’s essential to protect your lips from further sun exposure and seek medical attention if your symptoms worsen or if you develop a fever or other symptoms. By taking steps to protect your lips from the sun’s harmful rays, you can reduce your risk of sunburnt lips and enjoy spending time outdoors safely.

