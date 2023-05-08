CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Knee Injury: These Tips Can Come in Handy While on Your Road to Recovery
2-MIN READ

Knee Injury: These Tips Can Come in Handy While on Your Road to Recovery

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Knee injury can range from minor sprains and strains to serious ligament tears and fractures (Image: Shutterstock)

Knee injury can range from minor sprains and strains to serious ligament tears and fractures (Image: Shutterstock)

Recovering from a knee injury can be a long and difficult process, but with the right approach, it is possible to regain full function

Knee injuries are not new and is honestly, very common. It can range from minor sprains and strains to serious ligament tears and fractures. Road to recovery in a knee injury can be a slow process, but with the right approach, it is possible to regain full function and return to an active lifestyle. Keep these five steps in mind to recover from a knee injury

  • Seek professional medical advice
    The first and the important step in recovering from a knee injury is to seek professional medical help from your doctor. Depending on the severity of the injury, your doctor will be able to recommend rest, physical therapy, or even surgery, if required. It is important to follow their advice and not rush the recovery process. Continuing to use the injured knee before it has healed completely can lead to further damage and may require a longer duration to recover.
  • Rest well and ice the affected knee
    While on your road to recovery, rest is one of the crucial things that doctors recommend. As per advice from a medical professional, apply Ice to the affected knee or to the injured area. This will help reduce swelling and pain, and promote healing. It is recommended to apply ice for 20 to 30 minutes or as advised by your doctor. Compression and elevation can also be helpful in reducing swelling.
  • Gradually increase physical activity
    Only once your doctor has given you the green light to begin physical activity again, it is important to gradually and steadily increase the intensity and duration of your activity. Starting with low-impact exercises such as swimming or cycling can help you rebuild your strength and flexibility in the knee joint.
  • Focus on strengthening and flexibility exercises
    Eventually, once you have fulfilled all the above, strengthening and flexibility exercises can be introduced to your routine. It is an essential part of the recovery process for a knee injury. Strengthening exercises, such as leg presses and squats, can help build muscle around the knee joint and improve stability. Flexibility exercises, such as stretching and yoga, can help improve range of motion and reduce stiffness in the joint.
  • Maintain a healthy lifestyle
    Lastly, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also help promote recovery at a faster rate. This includes eating a well-balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol. Additionally, wearing supportive footwear and using proper body mechanics during physical activity can help prevent future knee injuries.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Nishad Thaivalappil
Nishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifestyle’. If not writing, he is usually found either at restaurants or at...Read More
Tags:
  1. knee injury
  2. health and fitness
  3. lifestyle
first published:May 08, 2023, 20:52 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 20:52 IST