CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » Lifestyle » Know 5 Dangerous Doshas In Horoscope, Remedy That Works As A Protection
1-MIN READ

Know 5 Dangerous Doshas In Horoscope, Remedy That Works As A Protection

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 18:17 IST

Delhi, India

Chanting Om Namah Shivay reduces the ill effect of these doshas.

Chanting Om Namah Shivay reduces the ill effect of these doshas.

According to the Hindu scriptures, the main reason behind the ups and downs of life is due to the position of the planets.

All of us face ups and downs in our lives. Sometimes we are at the pinnacle of success, and then some situations pull us down. According to the Hindu scriptures, the main reason behind the ups and downs of life is due to the position of the planets. If the planets are auspiciously placed, the person can enjoy happiness and facilities.

Here are five dangerous doshas in the horoscope:

Kal Sarpa Dosha: According to astrology, those with the Kal Sarpa Dosha in their horoscope have a challenging life, and often fail in completing their tasks. Such doshas happen when Rahu and Ketu come together during the time of birth.

Mangal Dosha: People with Mangal Dosha in their horoscope find it difficult to maintain a healthy and stable relationship. Such people have difficulties in their marriages.

Kendradhripathi Dosha: According to astrology, people who have Kendradhipati Dosha in their horoscope face many problems in their careers and jobs. It is formed by Jupiter and Mercury.

Pitra Dosha: According to reports, Pitra Dosha is when the ancestors of a person are unhappy. This usually happens when the Sun is in combination with Rahu or Ketu in the horoscope. It has been found that this dosha can create a lot of hurdles in a person’s life.

top videos

    Guru Chandal Dosha: According to astrology, Guru Chandal Dosha also troubles a person in many ways. Due to this dosha, the person’s digestive system does not function properly. Apart from this, the dosha also increases a person’s expenditure and prevents them from saving money.

    However, a remedy has also been prescribed in astrology that helps reduce the ill effects of these doshas. It has been found that by regularly chanting the mantra Om Namah Shivay 11 times, people’s lives can improve. People are also advised to worship Lord Shiva in a pure and devotional manner.

    About the Author
    Lifestyle Desk
    Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
    Tags:
    1. lifestyle
    2. astrology
    3. news18-discover
    first published:May 10, 2023, 18:17 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 18:17 IST