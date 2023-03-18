An easy and effective solution for all your hair-related problems is oiling and massaging your hair. Factors like erratic lifestyle, unhealthy diet, stress and pollution can cause several hair problems. In addition to this, if you use hair products that are loaded with chemicals, it also leads to hair damage. The best way to deal with hair problems is to oil your hair at least twice a week. Oiling and massaging does wonders on your hair if followed correctly.

However, the side effects of the changing season also cause hair fall. So, if you want to get rid of hair problems completely, you can try using homemade natural oil made with fenugreek seeds, coconut oil and aloe vera gel. You can easily prepare this oil at home and applying it can prove to be the best option for your hair care regime.

Ingredients to make fenugreek hair oil

Half a bowl of fenugreek seeds

Coconut oil

Aloe vera gel - 3 to 4 teaspoons

Fennel seeds - 5 teaspoons

Curry leaves - 10 to 12

Neem leaves - 10 to 12

Basil leaves - 10 to 12

Hibiscus flowers - 5 to 6

Cloves - 3 to 4

Onion - 1 small size

Method of making fenugreek hair oil

To make fenugreek hair oil, wrap fenugreek seeds in a cloth and soak them in water for 3 days, when the sprouts appear, dry the fenugreek seeds in the sunlight. Now, add some fennel seeds to it and grind it to make a powder. Then, heat water in a big pan and pour coconut oil in a small vessel and place it in the center of the pan. After this, add fenugreek seeds powder and onion in the oil and cook it well. Then add curry leaves, basil leaves, neem leaves and cloves to it. Cook all these ingredients for 2 minutes and add hibiscus flowers and aloe vera gel in it. Now, cook for about 15 to 20 minutes, turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down, now fill this oil in a bottle. You can apply this oil on your hair 2 hours before taking a bath.

Let us know the benefits of applying fenugreek hair oil

Moisture will remain intact

Fenugreek oil rich in anti-bacterial and anti-fungal elements helps in maintaining the moisture of the hair and also reduces the risk of getting dry scalp.

The best solution for gray hair

Applying fenugreek oil helps in getting rid of gray hair and making the hair naturally black. Along with this, hair growth also starts rapidly.

Control Hair fall

Applying fenugreek oil makes hair strong from the root and can control hair fall to a great extent. Using this oil, your hair will become long, thick, shiny and soft.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing contact the concerned expert.)

