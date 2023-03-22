Know How To Lower Your Blood Sugar Level This Summer

Diabetes is a long-term metabolic condition characterised by constant high blood sugar levels. The problem develops when the pancreas cannot adequately use the insulin body generates or when it does not create enough of it. Since burnout frequently occurs in the summer months, diabetics are more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke during this time. People with diabetes are more vulnerable to dehydration as they lose water from their bodies more quickly and undergo increased urination caused by high blood sugar.

In addition, the body reacts to insulin differently in the summer, so people with type 1 diabetes may need to check their blood sugar levels more frequently to decide the right amount of insulin to take. Type 1 diabetes is a genetic illness that frequently manifests in childhood, but type 2 diabetes is primarily connected to lifestyle choices and develops over time, mostly in adults. When you have type 1 diabetes, your immune system attacks and kills the cells in your pancreas that produce insulin.

Here are 5 ways to medicate diabetes

Remain Stress Free: Your blood sugar may increase under stress. To relax, try doing something relaxing like deep breathing, gardening, walking, meditating, working on a hobby, or listening to your favourite music.

Emotional support: If you’re feeling sad, get assistance. You might feel better if you talk to a mental health professional, support group, friends, or family members, who will listen to all your worries.

Physical activities: Plan to be more active on the majority of the days of the week. Start slowly by going for short-duration walks daily. Work on building up your muscle strength twice a week. Try push-ups, yoga, gardening, or stretching with stretch bands.

Healthy diet: Use a diet plan and increase your activity level to maintain or reach a healthy weight. A nutritious and diabetic friendly diet can help to keep blood sugar levels under control.

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps in maintaining our blood sugar levels as our kidneys flush out the excess sugar from our bodies. During the summer season it’s important to remain hydrated as dehydration could be more risky for diabetes patients.

There are numerous ways to control your blood sugar levels. Making lifestyle modifications, such as controlling your weight, stress levels, improving sleep quality and exercising, can help to keep diabetes in check. Your dietary choices can also significantly impact your health. Therefore, before adopting any lifestyle changes or experimenting with a new diet, make sure to seek advice from your doctor.

