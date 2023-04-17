CHANGE LANGUAGE
Know The Dos and Don'ts Of Wearing Rudraksha

Rudraksha beads come in a range of varieties, ranging from 1 Mukhi to 21 Mukhi.

According to popular belief, the person who wears Rudraksha develops the ability to deal with many problems.

Rudraksha has special importance in Sanatan Dharma as it is considered a part of Lord Shiva. According to popular belief, the person who wears Rudraksha develops the ability to deal with many problems. There are various ways of wearing Rudraksha, including as a pendant around the neck or as a bracelet. Devotees of Lord Shiva firmly believe that Rudraksha can be a powerful solution to all problems. In this article, astrologer Acharya Alok Pandya, a Delhi resident, explains the advantages of wearing a Rudraksha bracelet.

What is Rudraksha?

Rudraksha is a type of bead that grows on Rudraksha trees and comes in a range of varieties, ranging from 1 Mukhi to 21 Mukhi. With its remarkable healing properties, it holds a highly revered status among gemstones. In Sanatan Dharma, Rudraksha garlands are commonly used while reciting mantras, signifying their deep spiritual significance.

Benefits of wearing Rudraksha

Wearing a Rudraksha bracelet is believed to enhance one’s self-confidence and promote physical well-being. It is known to provide a sense of strength and protection, freeing the wearer from fear and negative energies. Additionally, Rudraksha bracelets are considered to be a symbol of good luck, bringing positivity and prosperity into one’s life.

Do this before wearing Rudraksha:

To ensure the maximum benefits of wearing a Rudraksha bracelet, it is important to follow some guidelines. First, purify the beads with holy water from the Ganges before wearing them. Secondly, chant mantras while wearing the bracelet. It is advisable to wear it on the Monday of the Shukla Paksha of any month, as this is considered the most auspicious time for wearing Rudraksha beads.

Keep these things in mind

If you’re wearing a Rudraksha bracelet, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. While both men and women can wear Rudraksha, for women looking to improve their married life, wearing a Gauri Shankar Rudraksha is highly recommended. It has been believed to elevate love and trust between a husband and wife. However, it’s important to remove the bracelet before sleeping and during menstruation.

