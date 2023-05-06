Know The Most-Affected Zodiac Signs After Lunar Eclipse In 2023

This year, the first lunar eclipse took place on May 5. The sights of the eclipse were seen in some parts of the world. Whenever there is an eclipse, it impacts the zodiac signs significantly. This lunar eclipse also had an impact on certain zodiac signs. Astrologers have provided insights into how this celestial event has impacted different signs. According to Jyotishacharya Pandit Manotpal Jha of Purnia, the eclipse is expected to bring negative effects globally. In particular, individuals born under the Cancer sign should be cautious as they may be more vulnerable to its effects.

Cancer signs will be most affected

Pandit Manotpal suggested some of the dos and don’ts of the eclipse. He says that we should sprinkle Ganga Jal in the entire house when the eclipse is over. Food should not be prepared during this time. If prepared, then it should not be consumed. Further, if you have milk, then it should be covered properly. People should not touch the idol of god during the time of the eclipse.

Pandit Manotpal says that this lunar eclipse will affect the Cancerians the most. This is because the lord of Cancer is Moon. When there is an eclipse on Moon, the natives of Cancer get affected. Further, he says that the names of Cancerians start with He, Hu, He, Ho, Da, De, Do, De, Do

People of the Cancer zodiac should take these measures

He said that the people of the Cancer zodiac can protect themselves from the negative effect of the eclipse by getting up early in the morning and by worshipping Lord Bholenath daily. This will bring good results for them. He said that no pundit-maulvi can change fate. Destiny can be changed only with good karma. The other zodiac sign need not worry about the effect as there will not be any significant impact on their signs.

Let us tell you that this year the lunar eclipse happened on May 5. This event coincided with the Buddha Purnima, which was a full moon day. This eclipse was visible in some parts of India, such as Kolkata, Chandigarh, Patna, Imphal, etc. The lunar eclipse started at 8:44 PM and will end at 1:01 AM on May 6.

