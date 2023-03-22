CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Know The Popular Dish Available In Karnataka's Kalaburagi Only For 15 Days A Year

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local18

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 16:13 IST

Bengaluru, India

Seven to eight bags of Bijapur Chivda are emptied every day.

Kalaburagi hosts the Sri Sharana Basaveshwara Jatra Mahotsav every year when devotees flock to the temple premises.

Every year, the city of Kalaburagi in Karnataka witnesses a mass gathering of religious devotees from all over the nation at the annual Jatra and the fair held at Sharana Basaveshwara Temple. The temple is devoted to Shri Sharana Basaveshwara, a revered Lingayat saint who lived in the 18th century and was a prominent religious figure and philosopher. The garbha gudi, or Sharana Basaveshwara Samadhi, is located in the centre of the temple. A nearby lake is also a tourist attraction.

Like every other fair or festival, the Sri Sharana Basaveshwara Jatra Mahotsav also has its attractions and one of them is the famous Bijapur Chivda, a poha-like delicacy that you just cannot miss if you ever visit the fair. It is very much in demand during the fair because this special Chivda is available only for 15 days a year.

It is only during the Jatra that vendors travel from afar to set up stalls and treat the city of Kalaburagi to Bijapur Chivda. Chivda is prepared from mandakki, salt powder, peanuts, putani, spices, cooking oil and curry powder. Fresh and delicious Chivda is prepared daily at these stalls. It has been a common practice for these vendors to come to Sharana Basaveshwara Jatra for the last 25 years.

250 grams of this famous Chivda is priced at Rs 100. Traders say that seven to eight bags are emptied every day because of the high demand, which fetches huge business for a fortnight during the Jatra.

Every year, people from all over the nation and the world break communal boundaries to visit the temple complex to watch the legendary Jatra. The silver plate (Prasada Battala) that the saint used is also on display for the event. The worshippers are presented with the Prasada Battala, which is only ever displayed during the festival. The devotees have the opportunity to view the Linga Sajjike fashioned in Sandalwood and utilised by Sharana Basaveshwara in addition to the Prasada Battala.

