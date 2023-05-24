Know The Vitamins We Need For The Proper Functioning Of Our Brain

The brain is the powerhouse of our body controlling almost every other function. We must pay special attention to our mental health. As the saying goes, you are what you eat, food plays a key role in maintaining a healthy mind. While most of us are blessed with a fully-functioning brain, the cells or the nerves of the brain become weak or inflammation, adversely affecting its ability

Nevertheless, if we eat the right food regularly, we can avoid inflammation in the brain. On this note, let us discuss some vitamins significant for the normal functioning of the brain.

Vitamin B1

Going to a report in CNBC, Harvard nutritionist Dr Uma Naidu has claimed that Vitamin B1 is crucial for our brain cells and brain metabolism. Our brain is one of the body parts which happens to be most active.

Vitamin B2

The doctor further said that Vitamin B2 or Riboflavin helps in the reaction of enzymes in our brain cells.

Vitamin B3

Moreover, Vitamin B3 or Niacin is responsible for releasing around 400 enzymes. This leads to the production of cholesterol and fat in the body, which is later converted into energy. Meanwhile, the antioxidant Niacin also prevents inflammation in the brain.

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B5 is known to form the molecular compound coenzyme. This leads to forming energy from the fatty acids in the body. Given that our brain is made up of fat, vitamin B acts as a key factor in brain health.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is imperative in protecting us against many diseases. In addition to this, it is also helpful in maintaining a healthy brain. It results in chemical reactions that support immune function.

You might be wondering how we can ensure the intake of these vitamins. As per Dr Uma Naidu, we are advised to consume one egg daily, along with buttermilk, beans, salmon fish, sunflower seeds, green leafy, and vegetables.