Know The Zodiac Signs Likely To Prosper After Sun's Transition To Leo

On August 17, a zodiac shift involving the Sun, the dominant celestial body, is set to occur. This transition will occur at 01:44 pm in the Leo sign, a momentous event that will last until September 17th. Following this, at 01:42 pm on the same day, the Sun will transition into the Virgo sign.

During the next month in Leo, four zodiac signs are poised to harness remarkable potential. The Sun’s impact could lead to prosperity, particularly for these signs, offering chances for financial gains, career advancement, and even new job prospects. In essence, the change in Sun’s position holds the key to a positive and transformative month ahead for these zodiac signs.

Dr Ganesh Mishra, a respected Jyotishacharya from Central Sanskrit University Puri, highlights the noteworthy occurrence of the Sun’s ingress into Leo after a year-long interval. Given its rulership over the Leo zodiac sign, this solar transition holds the promise of various influences, both advantageous and less favourable, for all twelve zodiac signs. Notably, individuals born under the Leo sign are expected to experience pronounced benefits during this Sun transit. Let’s delve into the constructive effects that this forthcoming solar shift could bring.

Sun transit 2023: Auspicious effects on 4 zodiac signs

Gemini:

With the Sun entering Leo, luck shines on your zodiac. Job promotions are in the cards. Between August 17th and September 17th, travel and leisure times with friends are in store. This month holds promise for wrapping up pending tasks, especially long-standing ones.

Cancer:

The Sun’s zodiac transition in August holds the promise of financial boons. There’s a chance to retrieve blocked funds and unexpected monetary gains may emerge, possibly from tax returns. Amid life’s comforts, family happiness is on the rise. This month holds positive potential for those at work, presenting opportunities for career progress.

Leo:

The upcoming transit of Lord Sun into your zodiac sign paves the path for advancement. Business ventures might yield profits, and those employed could find new job opportunities. Your actions will speak for themselves. From August 17th to September 17th, your health will also thrive.

Libra:

The Sun’s zodiac shift holds the potential to boost your earnings. Business ventures could yield profits, and your diligent efforts might fortify your financial standing. This period offers favourable conditions; your plans are likely to find success. Family life will be harmonious, with support from parents, particularly mother and father. Quality time with children is in store.