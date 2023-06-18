Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Had Tried IVF To Get Pregnant, What All Does The Treatment Entail

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian- Jenner announced her pregnancy at her husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert in the most amazing way. The episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians reveal that the couple have been wanting to conceive ever since the time they got married in 2021 but the journey has not been that easy.

Considering the fact that Kourtney is in her 40s their road to conceiving was rather difficult and the couple had to try out different methods in order to conceive a child. Both Travis and Kourtney had also tried out In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) at one point as revealed on the reality show.

What is IVF?

IVF is a rather complex assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedure that is used to help couples or even individuals who have been facing severe fertility issues in conceiving a child. The process majorly involves the fertilization of eggs with sperm outside in a scientific way in a high-end laboratory setting.

Here are the steps that an IVF process usually follows-

The woman in this scenario will have to undergo different kinds of hormonal medications in order to stimulate her ovaries into producing multiple eggs instead of the usual one egg that is naturally produced every month. After the multiple eggs have matured, experts surgically retrieve them from the concerned woman’s ovaries with the help of ultrasound imaging. Doctors tend to do the surgery under anaesthesia so that the level of pain or discomfort is minimized. On the particular day of the egg retrieval, the male involved in the case will have to provide his semen sample for a check. The eggs and sperm are then combined in a lab and the sperm will naturally fertilize the egg, however, if successful then only will the embryos start forming. If the embryos are formed then they will be kept in the lab for constant monitoring over the next couple of weeks. Next, the embryos are carefully selected keeping in mind their quality, and doctors transfer one or more of them into the woman’s uterus using a thin catheter. After around two weeks of the embryo transfer, a blood test will be conducted so it can be determined if pregnancy has occurred or not. If the woman does get pregnant then she will have to be constantly under check for a healthy pregnancy.

Every individual or couple has a different IVF story because the process and the procedures vary from person to person, however, the above mentioned steps are the basic steps that are adhered to any case related to IVF.