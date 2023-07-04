Kris Jenner Says She Feels ‘Guilty’ For Making Her Family Famous

Keeping up with the Kardashians can sometimes also turn negative for the popular family. Putting their life on full display has brought them money, fame, and success but also opened a wide room for unwanted public opinions and judgments. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner reflected on the burden of the limelight admitting she feels “guilty” about placing her entire family into the spotlight. The revelation occurred when the billionaire mom was speaking to her daughter Kim Kardashian.

Kris highlighted the life the family has built has brought wide public scrutiny which is nothing less than a “curse” for every member. Even though they have everything, some brutal opinions can shatter their souls from within. “We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves, and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse. Sometimes, I feel like I’ve helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It’s hard, it’s a struggle,” she said during the episode.

While Kim consoled her mother, Kris continued to express she feels extremely pessimistic when her family is publicly criticized for the decisions they make. Recalling the time Khloe was blamed for her ex-boyfriend Triston Thompson cheating on her or losing a basketball game, Kim added, “I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it, we get blamed for everything. Everything is our fault.” The momager felt sympathetic toward her kids adding that the burden of fame weighs her down on certain days.

During the same episode, Kris Jenner also teared up while talking about Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint. To which the SKIMS founder replied, “Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive.” The billionaire mom explained she feels hurt when her kids are hurt and the ambiguity of not knowing what they’re going to wake up to every single day is exhausting at times. “It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive, or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can’t control,” she said.

Kim sympathised with her mother stating they feel only gratitude for her and also thanked Kris for helping them fulfill their dreams.