Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Gokulashtami!

HAPPY KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, AND MORE: Krishna Janmashtami, this year is being celebrated on September 6 and 7. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees celebrate the day by wearing new clothes to honour Lord Krishna and enjoy dance dramas depicting his life. People also observe a day-long fast on Krishna Janmashtami. In Vaishnavism, Krishna Janmashtami is considered a very important festival. On this auspicious occasion, we have curated a list of heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Janmashtami 2023 Messages

1. Krishna, the divine teacher of the universe, is always here with you — to guide you to lead your life with clarity, joy, confidence, and hope. Let the day of Krishnashtami ignite benevolent spirits in you and dispel the darkness of ignorance. May you be blessed with divine protection.

2. May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries & sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!

3. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

4. Murli Manohar… Giridhara Gopala… Govinda Hari… This Janmashtami, as you chant the names of Lord Krishna, may he shower upon you his divine blessings. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

5. Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna… Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare… Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

6. May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami to all!

7. May the blessings of Lord Krishna enhance each moment of your life. This Janmashtami and always!

8. I pray to Lord Krishna to always shower you with his blessings and empower you with the strength to follow the right path in life. Happy Janmashtami!

9. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

10. This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminates the Kansa within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family!

Happy Janmashtami 2023 Images

WhatsApp Messages To Share On Janmashtami 2023

1. May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

2. May the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami fill our hearts with hope, peace, and happiness. Sending best wishes on Krishna Janmashtami.

3. May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries, and give you all the love, peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

4. May Murli Manohar continue to bestow health and prosperity on your family, and may you always find peace. Happy Janmashtami!

5. On this day, the lord was born and since then, he has always fought the darkness with the light. Let’s worship and celebrate the valour of lord Krishna today!

6. May you and your family be always filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health. The Lord Krishna will make everything right.

7. As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Janmashtami to all!

8. Trust in lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

9. Sending your way, warm heartfelt wishes. May you enjoy this joyous occasion. Happy Janmashtami!

10. May the Natkhat Nand Lal always provide you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity.

Facebook Updates for Janmashtami 2023

1. On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true, and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

2. May Lord Krishna show you the way in your life as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata. Have a blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

3. Krishna Janmashtami reminds us that success is not just a matter of luck, but the result of hard work and determination. Wishing you a blessed celebration!

4. As a human being puts on new garments, giving up old ones, the soul similarly accepts new material bodies, giving up the old and useless ones, Happy Janmashtami!

5. No one should abandon duties because he sees defects in them. Every action, every activity, is surrounded by defects as a fire is surrounded by smoke, Happy Janmashtami!

6. Ignorance is the cause of sinful life, and sinful life is the cause of one’s dragging on in material existence, Jai Sri Krishna!

7. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

8. Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

9. False ego means mistaken identity. When we become servants of Krishna, we become free from the false ego.

10. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, let us promise ourselves that we will always put karma before anything else. Warm wishes on this festive occasion.

11. On this special day, I wish for an abundance of smiles and an overflow of goodness to fill your life. Happy Janmashtami.

12. May the celebrations of Janmashtami be full of feasts, fasting, and lots of good times with dear ones. Warm wishes on Janmashtami to you.

13. May Lord Krishna take away all your tensions and solve all your problems so that you just have happy moments to enjoy. Happy Janmashtami.

14. May you and your family be always filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health. The Lord will make everything right. Happy Janmashtami.

15. May Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries & sorrows.

Happy Janmashtami 2023 Wishes

1. May Lord Krishna fill your life with love, joy, and happiness.

2. May the divine light of Krishna guide you on the path of truth and righteousness.

3. On this auspicious day, may Lord Krishna shower you with his blessings of health, wealth, and prosperity.

4. May the flute of Krishna fill your life with the music of love and harmony.

5. May the teachings of Krishna guide you to a life of peace and contentment.

6. May the mischievous child Krishna bring you joy and laughter.

7. May the love of Radha and Krishna inspire you to love and cherish your loved ones.

8. May the stories of Krishna teach you the importance of courage, compassion, and strength.

9. May the presence of Krishna always be with you, guiding you and protecting you.

10. Happy Krishna Janmashtami! May this day bring you all the happiness and blessings of the world.

Janmashtami 2023 Quotes

1. “Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality.” - Bhagavad Gita

2. “It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations he is with, a person never comes to grief.” - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna.

3. “Be fearless and pure, never waver in your determination or your dedication to the spiritual life. Give freely. Be self-controlled, sincere, truthful, loving, and full of the desire to serve. Learn to be detached and to take joy in renunciation. Do not get angry or harm any living creature, but be compassionate and gentle; show goodwill to all. Cultivate vigour, patience, will, and purity, and avoid malice and pride. Then, you will achieve your destiny.” - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna.

4. “Experience cold or heat, pleasure or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently.” - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna

5. “A gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return”- Bhagavad Gita

6. “One has to learn tolerance in the face of dualities such as happiness and distress, or cold and warmth, and by tolerating such dualities become free from anxieties regarding gain and loss.” -Bhagavad Gita

7. “Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion.” - Bhagavad Gita

8. “As the tiger devours other animals, so does the tiger of intense love and zeal for the Lord eat up lust, anger, and other passions. The devotion of the gopis is the devotion of love, constant, unmixed, and unflinching.” - Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

9. “You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna.” - Swami Vivekananda

10. “Forgive all before you go to sleep, you’ll be forgiven before you get up.” – Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

11. “The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time.” – Osho

12. “If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not the goal.” - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

13. “The world’s most powerful word is Hare Krishna” - Ansuman Bhagat

14. “The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it" - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

15. “The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it.” - Bhagavad Gita - Lord Krishna

Janmashtami Wishes in Hindi