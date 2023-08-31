Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone Rally Behind Plastic Neutrality

The fight against plastic pollution has found staunch allies among some of India’s most influential celebrities and prominent brands. The names resonate far beyond their fame – Kriti Sanon’s Hyphen, Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma, Anushka & Virat Kohli’s Slurrp, and Deepika Padukone’s 82.E. These celebrities are channelling their influence into a resolute commitment to environmental sustainability, recognizing that their actions can spark positive change on a global scale.

Amidst growing concerns about the ecological impact of plastic waste, a remarkable trend has emerged – the rise of Plastic Neutral Brands. In this inspiring movement, these celebrities stand at the forefront, acknowledging the pressing need to reduce plastic waste. By aligning their brands with a mission that transcends business, they are actively participating in the restoration of our planet’s ecological balance while setting an example for millions to emulate.

For instance, Kriti Sanon’s Hyphen is not just a fashion brand; it’s a sustainable revolution. Fuelled by a dedication to ethical practices and environmental responsibility, Hyphen creates clothing from recycled materials like polyester and organic cotton. Moreover, the brand’s partnerships with ethical factories ensure fair wages and safe working conditions. With more than 100 tons of plastic already reclaimed from the environment and carbon-neutral production, Hyphen is a force driving change.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma is rewriting the script on children’s snacks. Prioritizing health and the environment, Ed-a-Mamma crafts snacks using all-natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging fashioned from recycled materials. With a staggering one million plastic bottles repurposed and carbon-neutral production, Ed-a-Mamma’s impact reverberates across the landscape of responsible consumption.

Likewise, Slurrp, the brainchild of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, is setting new standards for beverages. Driven by a commitment to all-natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, Slurrp is an emblem of change. With over 10,000 tons of plastic emissions offset and carbon-neutral production, Slurrp demonstrates that small sips can lead to substantial shifts.

Also, Deepika Padukone’s 82.E does not just offer footwear; it presents a journey toward a greener future. By creating shoes from recycled materials and collaborating with ethical factories, 82.E is making a lasting imprint. The brand’s contribution of planting over 10,000 trees and carbon-neutral practices shapes the path toward sustainable fashion.

As these celebrities lead the way, The Disposable Company emerges as a strategic partner in their journey. By fostering ethical recycling practices, empowering waste workers, and cultivating sustainable behaviours, The Disposable Company is aligning with these plastic-neutral pioneers to create a future where waste no longer burdens the planet, communities flourish, and nature regains its equilibrium.

