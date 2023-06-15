Kriti Sanon Embraces Her Inner Janaki in a Beautiful Shawl Inspired by Ayodhya Tales for Adipurush Promotions

Kriti Sanon is right now fully busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The star’s exquisite fashion choices have been the talk of the town throughout the promotional phase of the eagerly awaited film, in which Kriti portrays Sita. As a prime example, consider Kriti’s most recent magical ethnic ensemble, which included an anarkali that she enhanced with a stunning shawl drawn from the legends of Ayodhya.

Kriti Sanon appeared out in public in Mumbai to promote her forthcoming movie Adipurush. The actress embodied Janaki in the cast by channelling her unbridled grace, serenity, and strength. She donned a chic cream-colored anarakli that was accessorised with a hand-embroidered Kalamkari shawl found on the Shaza clothing store’s shelves. Sukriti Grover, Kriti’s stylist friend, posted images of herself online and discussed the elements that went into the outfit.

The Ayodhya Tales is the name of Kriti Sanon’s Kalamkari shawl. Her stylist provided information on the classic item in the post’s caption. “This timeless mythological piece has taken over two years to conceptualise and over 6000 working hours. Intimate observations of books and references helped the artist to create the drawings accurately. Each glance reveals a small detail that has been put together with precision.The palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals have been depicted truly as the paintings and reimagined by the designer. Shown here are four scenes from the Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika, and Ram Darbaar," she said.

The shawl was paired with a cream-colored anarkali that had full-length sleeves, patti borders embroidered with Kalamari embroidery, a tiered pleated ghera, and a cascading silhouette. She added hand embroidery to the skirt and tulle embellishments to the dupatta to complete the look.

Kriti added elaborate gold jewellery to her enchanted ensemble, including choker necklaces, bracelets, rings, and spectacular earrings. She braided her hair in the middle and added a stunning accent to it. The final glam options included winged eyeliner, a pink lip colour, on-trend brows, and minimum makeup.