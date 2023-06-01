Kriti Sanon Gets Spotted With Varun Dhawan In An Ensemble Worth Rs. 1.38 Lakhs, Sports A Rs. 1.90L Bag

Kriti Sanon is a true fashion icon and literally never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, as she stepped out of the airport alongside her ‘Bhediya’ co-star Varun Dhawan, it was not just their presence that caught everyone’s attention, but also Kriti’s stunning attire. Dressed head-to-toe in Burberry, Kriti’s ensemble was a mesmerizing sight that left everyone breathless. From the flawless co-ord look to the astonishing price tags, let’s check out the details of Kriti Sanon’s extravagant Burberry affair.

The actress showcased her fashion prowess by effortlessly pulling off a coordinated ensemble from Burberry. Every element of her outfit was meticulously chosen, resulting in a flawless and captivating appearance. The silk crepe shirt, with its luxurious texture and impeccable tailoring, added a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Paired with wide-leg trousers that exuded sophistication and effortless style, Kriti exuded confidence and charm with every step she took.

Watch Video-

While Kriti’s fashion choices are always on point, the price point of her Burberry attire left everyone astonished. The sheer opulence of her ensemble came with a hefty price tag that could leave anyone in shock. The silk crepe shirt alone costs a staggering 630 pounds, equivalent to a jaw-dropping Rs. 64,792 in Indian currency. The wide-leg trousers, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, added another 720 pounds to the total, converting to an astonishing Rs. 74,056.

To complete her ensemble, Kriti carried a Burberry bag worth a staggering 1,850 pounds, which amounts to a whopping Rs. 1,90,238. The total investment in her Burberry affair is proof of Kriti’s penchant for high-end fashion and her ability to carry luxury with grace.

Kriti’s choice to embrace Burberry from head to toe speaks volumes about her refined taste and unparalleled sophistication. The brand’s reputation for timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship perfectly complements Kriti’s own sense of style. Her ensemble showcased the epitome of luxury and served as a visual reminder of her ability to effortlessly blend high fashion with her own unique personality.