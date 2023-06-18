Kriti Sanon Looks Extremely Gorgeous in THIS 1.15 Lakhs Worth Tarun Tahiliani Organza Saree; See Photos

Breathtaking barely begins to describe it. Kriti Sanon attended the Adipurush screening night with her family while dressed in an ethnically stylish saree. We can all agree on one thing: the Bollywood actress is a supremely elegant ethnic dresser.

In this Tarun Tahiliani design, you can have the happiest time as a guest at a shaadi. The 32-year-old was dressed by Sukriti Grover and her crew in a satin organza saree that was brilliantly painted with vibrant paisley motifs and shone with a border that was attached with gold sequins and tassels. Hetal Gami combined Kriti’s royal taupe saree with a long-sleeved, see-through blouse made of chantilly lace. The blouse had an embroidered border, a big keyhole pattern at the back, and a halter-neckline that also had a scalloped front.

The Rs. 1,14,900 costume will let you shine, and you can accessorise it with mesmerising items.

The circular, studded Ekta earrings that Kriti purchased from Tyaani Fine Jewellery went perfectly with her other Goenka India accessories. When you wear shoes like these with traditional outfits, there are no regrets, as the diva from The Desi Darzi demonstrated with her juttis.

Bun hairstyles should not need an introduction. The only uncertainty is when to wear your hair in a bun. to marriages, always. Would you choose not to wear one after seeing Kriti’s? Nikita Menon, a hairstylist, posted that for her. Aditya Sharma applied eyeshadow, selected a glossy lipstick, and applied highlighter as she worked on her makeup.

We adore the unique and ethnic outfit choices made by Kriti Sanon. Do you agree?