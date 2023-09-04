Kriti Sanon Made Heads Turn In An Ivory Lehenga Saree Worth Rs 2,78,000; See Photos

Kriti Sanon is a true blue fashion icon who hardly ever has a sartorially dull moment, she is always a stellar vision clothed in the most amazing ensembles. The actress has a brilliant know-how of what looks best on her and is never scared to put her best foot forward and play to her strengths. Whether it is a simple day out in the city or a red-carpet event, Kriti is always dressed to impress.

The actress recently attended an event where she looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous wrapped in six yards of sheer elegance. Netizens have been obsessed ever since trying to know every little detail about her gorgeous outfit. Before we spill the tea, check out the look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti was seen sporting a fantastic ivory lehenga saree from the shelves of celebrity designer Ritika Mirchandani. This ivory net Nallie bead embroidered lehenga saree is priced at Rs. 2,78,00 but on the other hand for certain sizes, the prices are somehow a little higher on shopping websites and go up to Rs. 3,47,500- the reason behind this has not been mentioned anywhere.

Even though the lehenga saree does feature a scintillating thigh-high slit, Kriti chose not to flaunt it but gave it her own little twist by wearing it like a regular saree. Her celestial grace and charm went in absolute sync with the look and the actress looked straight out of a dreamscape in this ethereal outfit. The chevron pattern embroidery on the saree was simply striking. Kriti went ahead and paired the saree with a matching full-sleeve cutwork blouse that featured a round neckline that enhanced her tall and lean figure creating a stunning silhouette.

Kriti confidently flaunted her well-toned mid-riff as she walked through a crowd of people making everybody’s jaw drop and how. In terms of makeup, she went ahead with a dewy base but it was her kohl-rimmed and mascara-laden eyes that stole the game, the eyeliner game too was absolutely on point. The subtle nude eyeshadow went well with the glossy lip shade and gave the look a mesmerising effect. She kept it really minimal in terms of accessories as she went ahead with pairs of delicate, small golden hoop earrings and some silver fingerrings. The sleek hairdo of course deserves a special mention of its own.