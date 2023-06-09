Kriti Sanon Takes The Ethnic Route For Adipurush Promotions

Kriti Sanon is touring the country to promote Adipurush, her film with South star Prabhas. She was recently spotted at the airport in a blue anarkali. After all, just like the chic dresses and uber-cool cargo pants, ethnic too is an integral part of comfortable airport fashion. Her anarkali featured short sleeves, an overlap detail, and a tiered-like flare skirt. The mirror work detailing running across the bust as well as the sleeves elevated the ethnic charm of her ensemble. Taking the monochrome route, Kriti styled it with wide-leg bottoms which came with a scalloped hem. She complemented her outfit with flower-printed sky blue juttis, adorned with floral motifs. A pair of sunglasses and her bright million-dollar smile were the only accessories that accompanied her airport look. Kriti left her loosely-tied tresses open, and sided with a natural glam.

In another airport look, Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport in a bright yellow salwar. The vivid set featured a straight kurta with white embroidery on the border. It was paired with solid, loose-fitting trousers matching the kurta. The highlight of the outfit was the sheer dupatta with floral motifs all over its length, which was casually draped in the front and covered the neckline elegantly.

Kriti accentuated the look with a pair of white single-toe Kolhapuri sandals and her customary black sunglasses. She tied her hair up in a messy bun with a few strans falling over her face, and the makeup was close to minimal.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will hit theatres on June 16. This is one of the year’s most anticipated films. It will be a modern adaptation of the epic Ramayana.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, the film will also star Prabas and Saif Ali Khan. Kriti will also be seen with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in The Crew, which is helmed by Rhea Kapoor.