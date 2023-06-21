Kriti Sanon to Vaani Kapoor: Making Bodycon Dresses The Chicest Trend This Season

Bodycon dresses are an excellent fashion choice for those who like flaunting their curves. It is not only trendy but also very versatile. One can choose from a wide range of prints, colours, and cuts. Moreover, they can be styled effortlessly with minimal accessories, bold makeup, and so much more! They can be worn anytime of the year: Summer, Rainy, or Winter (if you know how to style it). Be it wearing them as it is to layering it with intriguing blazers, jackets, or shrugs for the chilly days - if you want to wear the trend this season, take style cues from these Bollywood actresses now.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor wore a stunning Magda Butrym floral bodycon dress in a bright red hue. She wore thigh-high leather boots and sheer black stockings to add oomph to the trendy outfit. Additionally, Vaani went for an edgy makeup look with sharp contouring, bigger brows, and smokey eyes. Vaani had a seductive overall appeal appropriate for your evenings and date nights.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was seen wearing a form-fitting dress by the fashion label Oh Polly. Her slim physique was accentuated by the vibrant blue bodycon dress. It had a corset-like structure, underwired cups, a bodycon form, draped cowl elements, complementary-coloured satin piping, and a back-concealed zipper. She wore a lovely bracelet and high heels with embellishments. She finished her look with a pricey beige sling bag with a quilted pattern, a gold double chain strap. As for makeup, she opted for mascara, lip gloss, and a shimmering base.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh donned a vivid blue high-slit fitted dress for the promotion of her upcoming movie, I Love You. The bodycon dress had a halter-neck and patches in different shades of blue all over its length. She carefully paired it with a digital watch with a beige band and white heels. She went sans makeup and left her tresses open, showing off her highlights.

Sara Ali Khan

Even though she looks stunning in every outfit, we can’t help but notice Sara Ali Khan’s pink bodycon dress by Jacquemus. The ribbed garment had horizontal contrast lines that ran over the body uniformly in shades of black, pink, and red. This gave the dress a strong, dramatic impression. Her outfit has a sensual touch owing to the thigh-high slit! The pink one-shoulder strap that was creatively wrapped and styled around the neck also added drama to the fit. With little to no accessories, the actress went for a smokey makeup look.

Kriti Sanon

The off-shoulder blue dress with a bandage neck Kriti Sanon wore is from the Lama Jouni clothing line. Full sleeves, a body-hugging fit, a ribbed design, a thigh-high slit, abs-exposing cut-outs on the midsection, and a midi-length hemline- are all highlights of the outfit. She completed the look with matching rings, stiletto high heels, a hefty bracelet, and gold double hoop earrings. Kriti went for a centre-parted sleek top hairdo, soft smoky eye shadow, neutral lip colour, mascara on the lashes, a blushed radiant complexion, and feathery brows.