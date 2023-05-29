Kriti Sanon’s All-Black Power Suit Emanates the Perfect Boss Lady Vides; See Photos

Kriti Sanon is unquestionably the most stylish diva of Bollywood. The star continues to kill it in the world of fashion by posting frequent excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Kriti can pull off any look, whether it’s casual dressing with ease, showcasing her ethnic style in exquisite lehengas, or being the boss chick and getting the week started off properly in power suits. Fans of the actor adore and adore her for all the right reasons for her sense of style. Kriti makes fashion enthusiasts scramble to take notes on how to keep things simple, smart, trendy, and comfy with every outfit.

Check out Kriti’s post right here-

Kriti gave us a series of images of herself looking stunning in a business suit to chase away our Monday blues. As we drooled over the most current photos from her photoshoot, the actor provided us advice on how to start the week on a fashionable high. Kriti chose the black power suit for the Monday morning while serving as a muse for the Versace fashion company.

The actor dressed in a black cropped top with silver chain and corset motifs and paired it with a pair of formal flared pants. Kriti finished off her ensemble for the day with a black blazer with lapel collars. Kriti captioned her photos, saying to “Own it."

Kriti added a silver statement neck choker and rings to further accessorise her appearance for the day. She nailed the look perfectly on a pair of matching black stilettos. The actor stood for the outdoor photo shoot with her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part, styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. Kriti chose a natural makeup look with the help of makeup artist Aasif Ahmed so that her power suit could speak for itself. Kriti nailed the ideal Monday morning look with neutral eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a neutral lipstick tone.