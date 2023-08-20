Kunal Vijaykar Explores India's History in 'A Century Of Stories' Podcast

A Century Of Stories, an insightful and captivating podcast series hosted by Kunal Vijayakar, on IVM Podcasts, India’s leading podcasting network was launched on August 14, 2023. The podcast promises to take listeners on an immersive journey through India’s rich history.

Hosted by Vijayakar, a multifaceted figure renowned as a broadcaster, food writer, author, actor, and television personality, A Century Of Stories stands as an exceptional voyage, expertly curated to unveil both familiar and hidden narratives of India. Kunal’s unique storytelling prowess will seamlessly transport listeners through time, offering a captivating perspective on India’s history. With his captivating narration, he will throw light on both the celebrated landmarks and hidden gems that have contributed to the tapestry of India’s past.

We touch base with Kunal Vijaykar and understand his perspective on India’s history:

Question 1: Reason to add one more feather to your hat - taking up a Podcast

Answer1: This podcast venture feels like a natural extension of my creative journey. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling, and podcasting’s unique format intrigued me. It’s like a canvas for in-depth conversations and sharing intriguing information, a platform that reaches a wide audience, including the younger generation. It’s this dynamic nature that got me hooked. I had previously dipped my toes in the digital waters on YouTube and enjoyed some success. When the opportunity with IVM Podcasts came along for ‘A Century Of Stories,’ it felt like the universe was aligning. What’s remarkable is that I hadn’t fully realized the treasure trove of stories gathering dust in written form. These stories are a part of our history and deserve to be told in a way that captures attention and resonates. Podcasting, with its intimate and accessible approach, seemed like the perfect vehicle. So, this podcast isn’t just another addition to my journey; it’s a new chapter that allows me to delve into India’s past and present in an engaging and meaningful way.

Question 2: The entire concept which is closely about India and centuries before. Reason to come up with this or be part of this

Answer 2: ‘A Century Of Stories’ struck a chord with me on a profound level. It’s about celebrating our roots, our heritage, and the incredible stories that have shaped our nation. We’re sprinting toward the future, but staying rooted in our history is vital. When I was approached to be a part of this podcast, I realized there was a goldmine of stories hidden away in written records. These tales are like fragments of a forgotten era, waiting to be dusted off and shared anew. What truly excited me was the power of podcasting to breathe life into these narratives. To take these tales, some familiar, some tucked away, and present them in a way that feels like storytelling around a campfire. It’s about connecting with listeners on a personal level, sparking their curiosity, and letting them glimpse the intricate threads that have woven our country’s fabric. Being a part of “A Century Of Stories" is more than just a project; it’s a heartfelt endeavor to bridge the gap between generations and offer a fresh perspective on India’s history.

Question 3: Anecdotes from the podcast episodes or highlights which you want the listeners to not miss

Answer 3: There are these captivating moments in the podcast that I’m really excited about. In one episode, we unravel the heartwarming journey behind our national anthem. It’s not just about the words; it’s about the emotions and sacrifices that went into creating this iconic anthem. Then there’s another episode that shines a spotlight on the UPI, something so ingrained in our lives today. We delve into how it seamlessly became a part of our daily routine and transformed the way we transact. These anecdotes are like time capsules, encapsulating the essence of our history. And you know what’s fascinating? These stories, whether from decades ago or recent times, are like puzzle pieces that, when put together, create a vivid picture of our nation’s journey. These are the moments I want listeners to cherish, to experience the joy of discovery, and to realize that history isn’t just facts and figures; it’s a tapestry woven with emotions, struggles, and triumphs.

Question 4: We see podcasts rising after OTT took over and how people are making marks through unique concepts. What is your take?

Answer 4: The rise of podcasts in the era of OTT is like a breath of fresh air in the content landscape. You see, people crave authenticity and a deeper connection, something that traditional media sometimes struggles to provide. Podcasts, on the other hand, offer a unique space for creators to craft narratives that resonate intimately with listeners. It’s like having a genuine conversation, where you can explore niche topics, delve into uncharted territories, and foster a sense of camaraderie with your audience. The beauty lies in the diversity of concepts – every podcast is a labor of love, a reflection of the creator’s passion. And you know what’s incredible? It’s making an impact. People are engaging, sharing, and immersing themselves in these stories. As a podcast host, I find it exhilarating to be part of this movement. It’s not just content; it’s a community, a place where like-minded individuals gather to explore, learn, and connect. It’s like standing at the crossroads of innovation and storytelling, and it’s an exciting journey to be on.

Question 5: If you had to mention 5 takeaways for the listeners

Answer 5: Here are my personal takeaways: