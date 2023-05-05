CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lack of Communication to Trust Issues: 5 Signs Your Relationship Has Run its Course

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 17:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Signs that a relationship is coming to an end can include a lack of communication, a loss of interest or passion, frequent arguments, and a general feeling of dissatisfaction or unhappiness (Image: Shutterstock)

While it may be challenging to come to terms with the end of a relationship, it can also be an opportunity to move on to a more fulfiling future

Realising that a relationship is coming to an end can be a painful emotional experience. It may be a gradual process where you begin to notice subtle changes in the dynamics of the bond, or it could be sudden and unexpected. Signs that a relationship is coming to an end can include a lack of communication, a loss of interest or passion, frequent arguments, and a general feeling of dissatisfaction or unhappiness. These signs can be difficult to acknowledge and accept, but it is important to recognise when being with your significant other is no longer making you happy. While it may be challenging to come to terms with the end of a relationship, it can also be an opportunity for growth and a chance to move on to a more fulfiling future.

There are some indications when a relationship has run its course, and identifying these signs can help you take the necessary steps to move on with your life.

  1. Lack of trust
    Trust is the foundation of any relationship and it is broken, things can get tough. If you or your companion have lost trust in each other, it could be a sign that your bond is over. Lack of trust can manifest in various ways, including dishonesty, cheating, and secrecy.
  2. Growing apart
    People change over time, and sometimes they grow apart. If you or your significant other are no longer on the same page, it could be a sign that the relationship is over.
  3. Lack of effort
    A successful relationship requires effort and commitment from both partners. If you or your companion are no longer willing to put in the work to maintain your bond, it could spell trouble. If you find that you or your partner are not making an effort to communicate, spend time together or support each other, it might be time to move on.
  4. Feeling unhappy
    When you are in a healthy relationship, you feel happy, content, and fulfiled. If you are feeling unhappy most of the time, it could be a sign that the relationship is over. If you or your partner are no longer able to bring happiness to each other’s lives, it’s important to recognise that the relationship may have run its course.
  5. Lack of communication
    Communication is a key element of any relationship. When communication starts to break down, it is a clear sign that something is wrong. If you or your partner find it difficult to express your feelings, thoughts or opinions, it could be a sign that the relationship is coming to an end.

