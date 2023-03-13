Lady Gaga Stuns Internet With Her Sheer Black Versace Dress At Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023 saw singer Lady Gaga ready in an ensemble that made it certain that she will make heads turn. The singer, nominated for Best Original Song for Hold My Hand, decided to go for a fresh off-the-runway gown. The sheer evening dress by Versace made its debut just three days ago when supermodel Gigi Hadid wore it for the Italian luxury fashion company’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection in Log Angeles. Versace shared a snap of the singer looking stunning in the black gown featuring a skirt with a dropped waistline.

In its caption, the fashion house shared all the details of the dress. The sheer, panelled bodice up top was completed with Versace’s signature Medusa head logo with a golden clasp at the waist. “Lady Gaga wore a Versace evening dress to attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The nominee for Best Original Song’s outfit debuted on the runway in Los Angeles as part of the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 collection and features an evening dress composed of a semi-transparent tulle bustier top with a pointed bust and a wool-silk box-pleat A-line skirt with a frontal projected kick and ‘Nastro Gianni’ belt with Medusa ’95 detail. A custom necklace features a central Medusa.”

But the Versace gown was not the only stunning piece Lady Gaga was wearing during the Osacar 2023. The luxury jewellery and speciality design house, Tiffany & Co. helped make sure that the singer’s jewellery choice stood out just like her gown. From their archives, Tiffany & Co. had a diamond and platinum masterpiece ready for Lady Gaga to wear at the prestigious event. It belongs to the late 1950s: a Tiffany & Co. Archives Necklace in Platinum and Diamonds (1955-1965).

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. She was up against Lift Me Up by Rihanna (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Applause by Diane Warren, This is A Life by Mitski and David Byrne (from Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Naatu Naatu by M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose (from RRR). The hit song from RRR ended up taking the award, with MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose becoming one of the few Indians to have won the Oscars.

