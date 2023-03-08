Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Runway Is Set; Here’s What To Look Forward to this Season

Kickstarting 2023 in style, Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI will bring to fore a host of new, emerging and established talent from across the industry. The innovative and celebrated beauty and fashion event has been home to many iconic designs that have given an array of designers and fashion houses global recognition.

To be hosted at Jio World Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, LFW X FDCI will begin with Sustainable Fashion Day on March 9th and will culminate with the Lakmé Grand Finale on March 12th.

Every showcase presented at the fashion and beauty extravaganza will be a coming together of innovation and creativity presented by the best in the industry. The platform in keeping with its tradition will offer two showcase areas (the Runway and the Atelier) for designers to bring their designs to life along with the Central Avenue that will play host to captivating conversations.

From celebrity showstoppers to unique styling and ensembles, here’s a look at who’s celebrating fashion in their own unique way this season.

SUSTAINABLE FASHION DAY

This season, responsible and sustainable fashion takes the lead. Sustainable Fashion Day is dedicated to fashion designers and brands that love to give back to the planet through their sustainable choices.

RISE Worldwide is set to showcase a unique, sustainability focused presentation with contemporary fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva’s - Bodice. Commenting on the collaboration with RISE Worldwide, Ruchika Sachdeva, Founder and Creative Director of Bodice says, “It’s always been an honour to showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. This season is especially important to Bodice because we are launching our spring-summer ’23 collection in collaboration with one of India’s largest lifestyle companies – RISE Worldwide. Audiences viewing the showcase can expect the collection to be an extension of archetypal Bodice pieces, reimagined for a playful summer.”

To honour and celebrate India’s Fabric of Freedom, Khadi India is all set to present a showcase dedicated to Khadi. The presentation paying tribute to Khadi will feature ensembles from several leading Indian designers including Divyam Mehta, Suket Dhir and Shruti Sancheti.

R|Elan™ Fabrics 2.0 returns to Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, with sustainable streetwear collections presented by two labels Two Point Two by Anvita Sharma and Six5Six.

Lakmé Salon X Vaishali S presents Beneath, a collection of sea inspired looks celebrating sustainable fabrics and classic Indian weaves.

Circular Design Challenge (CDC) presented by R|Elan™ in association with the United Nations, celebrates its fifth year with a special showcase by three of its alumni – labels Chamar, Doodlage-Made from Waste and Iro Iro. “The UN in India is proud to be a founding partner of the Circular Design Challenge since its beginning five years ago. The UN and CDC are united in our belief that fashion can and must be both a source of joy, celebrating culture, human expression, and innovation, and a force for greening our world. Weaving together so many different threads of society and the economy, a more sustainable fashion industry can help drive the achievement of the global SDGs across a broadcloth of value chains. We look forward to the next stage, unlocking circular solutions on a global scale with CDC,” says Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India.

TREASURE TROVE FOR UPCOMING DESIGNERS

Like every season, aspiring designers and talents get the golden opportunity to showcase their creativity at LFW X FDCI. This season, initiatives such as INIFD presents GenNext: Hiral Jajal (Hiro), Kunaal Kyhaan (KOYTOY), Anugrah Chandra (KoAi), and Rudraksh Dwivedi (Rudraksh Dwivedi); NEXA presents The Spotlight: Siddhartha Bansal; INIFD Launchpad and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut will pave the path for new and emerging talents.

Talking about the GenNext program, Jaspreet Chandok, Head - RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, “We are delighted to continue strengthening our GenNext program that identifies, mentors, and recognises young designers season on season giving them the opportunity to showcase their work on a global platform like Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. For more than a decade, the GenNext program has been responsible for introducing 250+ designers, several of whom have gone on to make a mark in the Indian and international fashion industry. Our best wishes to the 4 winners that have emerged out of an extremely talented pool of entries, and we look forward to seeing them shine in the industry in the years to come.”

INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIPS

Bringing iconic brands and renowned fashion designers together, the platform will also see an array of creative collaborations such as Lakmé Sheer Drama X Tarun Tahiliani Luxe Pret, Reliance Jewels X Monisha Jaising, Dyson X Arpita Mehta, One Infinite Presents Bhumika Sharma, Sejal Kamdar Designs and Mahima Mahajan, One Infinite Presents Disha Patil and Annu’s Creation and NEXA Presents JJV.Kapurthala by JJ Valaya.

OF DEBUTS AND MAKING NEW MEMORIES

The platform will also showcase an array of celebrated fashion labels and designers making their comeback and debut this season. ITRH by Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal will be making their runway debut at LFW X FDCI. Similarly, reminiscing iconic designs and presenting them in true Saisha style, fashion designer Saisha Shinde will be taking influence from the custom-made outfit worn by Deepika Padukone which now has become synonymous with the brand, the Criss cross trellis weave. The collection Intertwined finds inspiration from The Kashmiri specialty of wood carving known as Khatam-band. Ranna Gill returns to Mumbai after a decade and will be showcasing her collection Casa dei Fiori at LFW X FDCI.

FDCI DESIGNER STOCKROOM

Since its inception in 2018 the FDCI Designer stockroom has successfully made ensembles from leading designers available to the consumers at discounted prices, thereby also uplifting the Indian fashion community. This season will mark the platform’s 10th Edition and will host over 70 designers panning, established as well as up and coming labels.

Scheduled to be hosted on the last day of the four-day fashion extravaganza, March 12th between 11 am and 7 pm, the FDCI Designer Stockroom will give consumers a unique opportunity to shop the best of fashion at unbelievable prices.

GRAND FINALE

The Lakmé Grand Finale in collaboration with Manish Malhotra will see the collection encourage Indian women to embrace beauty and fashion unapologetically. Commenting on the show, legendary designer and celebrity favourite, Manish Malhotra said, “Celebrating one year of Diffuse at the Grand Finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. The rules of fashion are being redefined, it’s time to re-tag. I’m excited to bring the next drop of Diffuse with striking digital prints in androgynous and futuristic designs along with Lakmé’s bold endeavour to be #UnapologeticallyME. Let the games begin.” Renowned makeup artist, Daniel Bauer will conceptualise the show-stopping makeup looks for the show this season.

WHERE TO WATCH?

All showcases will continue to be live streamed across the platform’s OTT partners Jio TV and Voot and LFW and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.

The four days of fashion will also feature an array of showcases presented by renowned fashion designers Punit Balana, Anushree Reddy, Namrata Joshipura, Siddhartha Tytler, Nirmooha, Flirtatious by Aakriti, Deme and Rina Dhaka among others.

