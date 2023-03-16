Lakshmi Manchu Exuded Royalty in Six-Yards of Sheer Elegance at her Brother Manoj Manchu’s Wedding

Lakshmi Manchu looked like royalty at her brother Manoj Machu’s wedding. Manoj who recently tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy, got married in Hyderabad at his sister Lakshmi Manchu’s residence in Film Nagar. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends.

Lakshmi who posted a series of images capturing candid moments from the wedding, looked ethereal in two distinct sarees she draped for the special occasion. For the wedding ceremony. Lakshmi draped a traditional ivory Kanjeevaram saree and paired it with a blouse embroidered with zardozi and enhanced with Swarovski crystals. Adding drama to the look, were the crystal beads hanging from the border of the sleeves.

The timeless silhouette was accentuated with jewellery featuring a long layered emerald necklace, a choker and a Tushi necklace made from crystals. The jewellery for wedding day attire was designed by Gunaas Diamond Jewellery. The kamarbandh, nose ring and jhumkas added panache to her overall look.

For the Pellikoduku ceremony, Lakshmi chose to drape a Banarasi silk saree featuring the Shikari weave. The pastel blue saree was paired with a contemporary pink blouse with an interesting sleeve pattern. With intricately embroidered motifs of elephants, deers and peacocks designed all over the saree, Lakshmi adorned the look with jewellery from Khanna Jewellers.

Having styled the look by herself and opting for sarees that weren’t designer wear, Lakshmi looked and felt happy with her choices. When asked about her much-talked about traditional look, Lakshmi shares, “I styled myself. I did not want to go with any big designer, I have done that in the past but for my brother’s wedding I really wanted it to be more personalised and more involved.”

Expressing her love for Indian weaves, Lakshmi went on to gift all her friends the timeless Gadwal sarees. Speaking about her love for Indian weaves, Lakshmi says, “So, the basic idea was to go with weaves. It’s not just to make a statement but if you see the diversity of weaves we have in India, it is just incredible and what better occasion than to flaunt our very own craftsmanship. So, wherever I would go I would shop. I shopped in Coimbatore and in Kashi. The saree I wore for the wedding, I got it from Coimbatore, in fact on Shivaratri”.

