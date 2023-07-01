Laser Hair Removal: How Can This Be Sustained? Expert Answers

The key point to remember is that a laser hair reduction machine cannot permanently remove all the hair from the face and body but it can be used to permanently reduce the thickness, density and rate of hair growth. Initially we recommend at least 6 sessions 1 month apart to give effective and long lasting results. Some patients may require more sessions depending on the hair density and thickness.

It is also important to remember that laser hair reduction should be done under the supervision of a medical practitioner. High quality diode laser hair removal machines are much better than various fake, unsafe machines available for cheap rates in the market. The correct frequency, energy and mode is crucial to get the best results. If the parameters are incorrect, it can result in complications such as burns, permanent scars and paradoxical excess hair growth. Therefore make sure to get your treatments done at a medical centre.

After the initial round of sessions is completed and the hair growth is reduced significantly, maintenance sessions are required as the hair does slowly grow back (though not the same way as before). The frequency of these maintenance sessions varies from patient to patient. Some may need to get a session done once in 6 months while others need a session once in 1 or 2 years. Parameters used for maintenance sessions should also be carefully selected as at this point the hair is usually very thin.

Laser hair reduction (if done correctly) is a cost effective and convenient option compared to regular waxing and shaving. It is a treatment which is definitely here to stay and is a great option for both women and men looking to reduce the hair on their body and face for either aesthetic or hygiene related reasons. However the threats faced by this industry is the rising number of unlicensed professionals and machines entering the market which is leading to a rise in complications.