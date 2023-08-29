Leading A Sedentary Lifestyle? Try These Yoga Asanas At Home To Stay Fit

In today’s world, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits are two of the biggest reasons for health problems. Many people are suffering from diseases that could have been avoided, had they made some lifestyle changes. If you are finding it difficult to stay fit amid a sedentary lifestyle, then yoga can help. Yoga provides flexibility to the body, reduces body fat and stress, and improves the overall health of a person. Some easy and effective asanas, which can help you achieve these, can be easily performed at home. Let’s take a look.

Trikonasana: Stand straight with your legs apart. Raise the right hand straight above the head. The right arm should be parallel to the right ear. Now, bend the torso at the waist to the left side. Simultaneously, slide the left arm down along your left leg until the fingers are at your ankle. At this point, the right arm must be horizontal as your head is tilted left. This pose helps improve digestion and also reduces body fat.

Padmasana: Padmasana, also known as the lotus pose, is one of the simplest and most effective asanas to lose weight. Start by sitting and crossing your legs by placing your feet on the opposite thighs. Now, straighten the back and keep the hands on the knees.

Dhanurasana: Dhanurasana helps in the proper blood circulation in the body and helps in toning the chest, arms, abdomen, and thigh area. Start by lying on the chest and keeping the legs together. Now, fold the legs to your knees and take your hands backwards to touch the toe. Once the hands are touching the toes, stretch the body, forming an arc.

Parivrtta Utkatasana: Parivrtta Utkatasana is known as the yoga version of the squat. This pose helps to tone the muscles of the body and burn fat. Start by holding the squat position and then joining the hands, similar to a namaste. Then, bend towards the side, looking backwards. The position should be held for about 30–60 seconds.

Parvatasana: Parvatasana helps stretch the body and helps in removing fat from the waist area and the lower part of the body. Start by lying on your chest and then pushing the hips upward, forming a mountain-like structure. Balance the position through the arms and the legs.