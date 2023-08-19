CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Leafy Vegetables To Fatty Fish, Consuming These 7 Foods Helps In Curing Conjunctivitis
1-MIN READ

Leafy Vegetables To Fatty Fish, Consuming These 7 Foods Helps In Curing Conjunctivitis

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 20:25 IST

Delhi, India

Green leafy vegetables are rich sources of Lutein and zeaxanthin.

Green leafy vegetables are rich sources of Lutein and zeaxanthin.

When someone is infected with eye disease, then they might feel their eyes heavy, tired, burning and also get sensitive to light.

The surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu, has become a concerning trend across various regions of India, spanning from Punjab, Delhi to Telangana. The prevailing weather conditions have created an ideal breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, leading to this uptick in eye infections. Maharashtra alone reported a staggering 39,000 cases of conjunctivitis in the previous month. This condition involves inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva, resulting in redness, discharge, and discomfort in both primary care and emergency medical settings. Affected individuals often experience symptoms such as heavy, tired, burning eyes, along with sensitivity to light.

Dietician Priya Palan from Zen Multispeciality Hospital emphasized the significance of incorporating potent antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals into the diet to mitigate further damage caused by eye infections. Certain food items can not only help prevent infections but also accelerate the healing process.

Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like Kale, spinach, and parsley are rich sources of Lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that safeguard the eyes against deterioration.

Orange-Coloured Fruits and Vegetables: Carrots, sweet potatoes, apricots, papaya, and pumpkin are rich in Beta carotene, a form of vitamin A essential for maintaining normal eye function.

Chia Seeds and Flaxseeds: Chia Seeds and flaxseeds offer plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids. These seeds can be incorporated into breakfast cereals, yogurt, or salads.

Fatty Fish: Fatty Fish such as salmon, mackerel, trout, or sardines are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Including them in your diet can enhance your omega-3 intake, and they can be prepared by grilling, baking, or steaming.

Wheat Germ and Vegetable Oils: Wheat germ and vegetable oils are rich in Vitamin E, a crucial nutrient for eye health. A diverse array of colourful fruits and vegetables not only makes your diet appealing but also helps create a protective shield against infections.

Incorporating these nutritious foods can fortify the body’s defenses against eye infections and promote overall eye health. With the rise in conjunctivitis cases, it’s important to prioritize preventive measures and a balanced diet to minimize the impact of these infections and support swift recovery.

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. food
  3. health
  4. news18-discover
first published:August 19, 2023, 20:25 IST
last updated:August 19, 2023, 20:25 IST