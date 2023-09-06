Leaning Tower Of Pisa To Montreal Tower, Know The Famous Tilted Buildings Of the World

Around the world, architectural wonders reflect diverse cultures and historical eras, offering insights into their development and uniqueness. Taj Mahal which is one of the seven wonders of the world carries the importance of love while the Great Wall Of China signifies defence. Similarly, every architectural wonder has its own importance and beauty.

Let’s have a look at those architectures which have made people go awe with their structure which isn’t deemed normal or straight.

Leaning Tower Of Pisa

The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, known for its iconic tilt, leaned at 5.5 degrees in 1990. After a decade of restoration work costing $30 million, it was partially corrected to 3.99 degrees southwest. Many monuments have also experienced tilting over time.

Big Ben, London

The 96-meter clock tower in central London has slightly tilted 0.26 degrees in the northwest region. According to the report by Reuters, the leaning of Big Ben is now clearly visible to the tourists. As per the reports, it is said that the years of underground development have resulted in the tilt. It includes the construction of the underground park in the early 70s and other notable developments.

Tiger Hill Pagoda, China

Famously called the Leaning Tower of China, the pagoda was last rebuilt in 1871. Founded in 327 AD, in more than a thousand years the temple tilted due to the forces of nature. Now the top and bottom of the temple vary by 2.32 meters. It roughly leans 3 degrees as per the media reports. It is due to the fact that its foundation is originally half rock and half soil.

Montreal Tower

Formerly known as the Olympic Tower, this modern marvel is officially the tallest leaning tower in the world at 575.8 feet. It is also the tenth tallest structure in the world. The Gateway Towers of Europe are twin 374-foot-tall office buildings with a 15-degree incline.

Suurhusen Church Tower, Germany

It is currently located in northwestern Germany. It is tilted at an angle of 5.193 degrees which is 1.2 degrees lower than the Leaning Tower Of Pisa. It was originally built of oakwood trees. According to the Guinness Book Of World Records, it was one of the most tilted towers in the world which are non-intentionally made.