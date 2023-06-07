CHANGE LANGUAGE
Let Kiara Advani Teach You How To Give Your Wardrobe A Makeover For Summer
Let Kiara Advani Teach You How To Give Your Wardrobe A Makeover For Summer

June 07, 2023

Take cues from the supremely fashionable Kiara Advani to ace all your summer looks

Celebrities from Bollywood have always been at the forefront of setting fashion trends. One such star who is making waves with her impeccable style choices is none other than the talented and stunning Kiara Advani. With her flawless wardrobe, Kiara has become a fashion icon, admired for her carefree style and grace in every outfit she wears.

If you’re seeking summer fashion inspiration, look no further as Kiara Advani will teach you how to give your wardrobe a makeover. Whether you have a casual outing, a special ethnic event or a formal occasion, Kiara has a plethora of stylish looks to offer. Her versatility shines through, and she effortlessly aces a range of styles, catering to every fashion need.

Look 1: Vibrant Hues

Summer is all about embracing vibrant and bold colours, and Kiara does it with absolute grace. From sunny yellows to vivid pinks and electric blues, she effortlessly pulls off these eye-catching hues. In the picture, Kiara Advani made a bold statement by opting for a vibrant yellow crop top, beautifully complemented with a matching yellow skirt.

Look 2: Effortless Ethnicity

Kiara Advani is known for her love for ethnic wear, and she incorporates it into her summer wardrobe with ease. Whether it’s a breezy kurta paired with palazzos or an elegant saree, she manages to look ethereal in every traditional ensemble. Kiara often opts for light and breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, which are perfect for the hot summer months.

Look 3: Monotone

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a blue corset top, adorned with metallic stud embellishments and a zippered front. She paired it with flared pants, creating a fashionable co-ord set. To complete her ensemble, Kiara chose to accessorize with a pair of hoop earrings, adding a subtle yet trendy touch. She opted for a minimal makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty with nude lips. Kiara’s overall appearance exuded a sense of effortless style and elegance, making her a true fashion inspiration for the summer season.

Look 4: Chic and Casual

Kiara Advani knows how to do it with style and panache. She effortlessly rocked a stylish cut-out jumpsuit, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. In this particular outfit, Kiara opted for a halter-neck denim jumpsuit adorned with red and white checks. The combination of white, red, and denim creates a striking contrast, making it a perfect choice for summer. The cut-out details add a touch of glamour and playfulness to the overall look.

Look 5: Vacation-inspired Fashion

For those much-awaited summer vacations or poolside parties, Kiara Advani’s resort-inspired looks are the ultimate style inspiration. She often opts for flowy skirts paired with basic tops, straw hats, and oversized sunglasses, creating a perfect balance between comfort and glamour. Kiara’s resort look is perfect for beach vacations.

