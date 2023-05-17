Lethargy To Dehydration, Why You Must Now Stay In AC For Too Long

Summer season and air conditioners go hand-in-hand. When stepping out in the scorching heat of the sun becomes an ordeal, you wait for the time to return home and switch on the AC. Lying on your bed with the AC temperature set at 22 feels heavenly. Letting the cold wind from the AC engulf you, might feel rejuvenating at first but the long-term effects might not be that beneficial. Yes, sleeping in a chilly room might come with multiple health hazards. If you have the habit of spending long hours in an air-conditioned room, then here are some side effects that you should be aware of.

Lethargy

According to research, having air conditioners at one’s house or workplace might cause a person to feel lethargic for no apparent reason. You can find yourself getting sluggish and unable to concentrate on your work. This frequently happens in settings with extremely low air conditioning temperatures.

Dehydration

Another major side effect of air conditioners is that they can make you dehydrated. ACs operate by drawing in the moisture from the room to reduce the level of humidity and deliver cooler air. Although this may give you comfort at first, air conditioners can quickly soak water from your skin, leaving you dehydrated. Skin dryness is also a major cause of living in AC rooms for too long.

Headaches/Migraines

If you have bouts of migraine, then air conditioners can make it worse. Headaches are also quite common. People may become dehydrated due to the dry environment. The brain might momentarily contract or shrink as a result of low fluid levels in the body, which kicks off a painful sensation in the membrane encasing the brain.

Respiratory problems

If you spend a lot of time indoors with air conditioning, you might suffer from upper respiratory symptoms, especially around the nose and throat more often. Nasal obstructions, dry throat, rhinitis that causes sneezing, and runny nose are frequently included in this list of symptoms.

Dependency On AC

This reason might be a bit psychological but relevant nevertheless. The more you spend time in air-conditioned spaces, your body gets more and more accustomed to that specific cold temperature. As a result when in any unavoidable situation you are forced to bear the heat of hotter temperatures, your body gets stressed, unable to cope with the heat.