Let’s Talk Sex | A Quick Guide on How to Deal with a Swollen Vagina After Intercourse

In this article, we will discuss the possible causes of vaginal swelling after intercourse and offer some tips on how to find relief.

You just finished having sex, yet you feel that something isn’t quite right. As a woman, you may experience a swollen vagina after intercourse. This is your body’s normal response to sexual activity and is usually not a cause for alarm.

It’s just the body’s way of protecting itself from potential infection or irritation. It’s important to understand that swelling can take on different levels of intensity, from mild to severe. In some cases, it might be accompanied by itching and/or redness in the area around the vagina. You can also experience swelling after intercourse due to an imbalance of hormones or lack of lubrication during sex.

Causes of swollen vagina after intercourse

Many people experience a swollen vagina after physical intimacy, but it may not be due to any medical problem. Possible causes include vigorous thrusting during intercourse, trauma to vulvar tissues, or a reaction to lubricants or condoms used during the act. Even if your partner is gentle and uses adequate lubrication, friction from intercourse can lead to a swollen vagina.

If your swollen vagina is accompanied by other symptoms, such as itching or burning, it could be due to an infection like bacterial vaginosis or yeast. Both of these infections are caused by a disruption of vaginal flora and can cause swelling and irritation of the vaginal walls. Another cause of swelling could be an allergic reaction to something used during sex such as lubricant, condoms, tampons or even some fabric materials.

If you suspect this is the case, try removing any offending material that may have caused the issue and see if it helps with the swelling. If your swollen vagina doesn’t improve after making changes to your sexual routine and other lifestyle factors, you should consult your doctor for further investigations.

How to care for your vagina after intercourse

It’s not uncommon to experience a swollen vagina after intercourse, it usually happens due to friction and engorgement. Fortunately, there are steps that you can take to help reduce the swelling and make yourself more comfortable.

Ice packs: A cold compress can help bring down the inflammation and reduce pain. Place an ice pack on your lower abdomen or vulva area for ten minutes at a time. Just be careful not to put the ice pack directly on your skin, as it could cause tissue damage.

A cold compress can help bring down the inflammation and reduce pain. Place an ice pack on your lower abdomen or vulva area for ten minutes at a time. Just be careful not to put the ice pack directly on your skin, as it could cause tissue damage. Discomfort relief measures: Vaginal discomfort can sometimes be relieved by taking a warm bath or using a heating pad over the area for a short period of time. However, be sure not to leave the warmth applied for too long as it could further irritate the affected tissues.

Over-the-counter medication: Taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen or naproxen can help reduce discomfort and reduce inflammation.

Avoid tight underwear: Tight underwear can irritate your skin and make any swelling worse. It's best to stick to looser clothing while your vagina is swollen, such as leggings or shorts with no underwear at all.

Tight underwear can irritate your skin and make any swelling worse. It’s best to stick to looser clothing while your vagina is swollen, such as leggings or shorts with no underwear at all. Avoiding sex: If you find that intercourse is aggravating your swollen vagina, then it’s best to abstain from having sex until the swelling subsides completely – this could take anywhere from several days to weeks depending on how severe your symptoms are. Taking regular breaks during sexual activity can also help reduce the amount of swelling that occurs after intercourse.

If you find that intercourse is aggravating your swollen vagina, then it’s best to abstain from having sex until the swelling subsides completely – this could take anywhere from several days to weeks depending on how severe your symptoms are. Taking regular breaks during sexual activity can also help reduce the amount of swelling that occurs after intercourse. Plain yoghurt: Another great remedy is to apply plain yogurt on the affected area. The probiotics found in yogurt help fight off infections and reduce inflammation, leaving you feeling much better. All you have to do is soak a piece of clean cloth or cotton ball in plain yogurt and apply it over your swollen vagina for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Prevention tips for avoiding swelling and discomfort

Prevention is the best way to avoid any post-sex discomfort. Here are some tips that you can try to ensure you stay comfortable after intercourse:

Use lubrication: When you're getting ready for sex, don't forget to use lubrication – this will help reduce friction during stimulation and penetration, which can help prevent any swelling.

Go slow: One way to avoid vaginal swelling is to take it slow during intercourse – slow, gentle thrusts can reduce friction and prevent any uncomfortable swelling afterwards.

One way to avoid vaginal swelling is to take it slow during intercourse – slow, gentle thrusts can reduce friction and prevent any uncomfortable swelling afterwards. Avoid positions with deep penetration: Positions that involve deep penetration could be more likely to lead to swelling than shallower penetration, so if it’s something you’re trying to avoid after sex then consider avoiding those types of positions altogether or using lube and going slow in them. Additionally, switching up positions throughout intercourse can also be helpful in reducing vaginal swelling afterwards.

When to see a doctor for post-intercourse swelling

Still, if you experience any of the following symptoms, then it might be time to see a doctor:

Pain or discomfort that persists after a few days

Abnormal discharge

Unusual itching or soreness

Foul odours

Blisters or sores in the vaginal area

Unusually heavy bleeding

Swelling that lasts for an extended period of time

If you experience any of these symptoms, schedule an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible for an evaluation and treatment plan tailored to your specific needs. Your doctor can also provide peace of mind by ruling out any serious causes, such as a sexually transmitted infection (STI) or yeast infection.

In order to deal with the swelling, it’s best to practise self-care such as getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of water, and using cold compresses if you find the discomfort unbearable. If the swelling persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, make sure to speak to your doctor as soon as possible.

It’s important to maintain an honest and open dialogue with your partner when it comes to these issues, so that you can both work together to make sure that your sexual experiences are comfortable and enjoyable for everyone involved.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

