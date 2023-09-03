Let’s Talk Sex | Breaking the Silence: Why Sexual Health Awareness Matters for Improving Lives

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends. To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

Educating yourself and others about sexual health can transform lives in meaningful ways. It leads to safer practices, earlier detection of issues, less shame, and greater wellbeing for people of all genders. Although it may feel awkward at first, having authentic conversations about sex, STIs, contraception and consent is one of the most impactful things we can do to support public health.

What Is Sexual Health Day and Why Does It Matter?

Sexual Health Day is an opportunity to spread awareness of these important issues, support organizations promoting sexual health education, and start open dialogs with loved ones. Together, we can work to overcome stigmas, spread medically accurate information, and make sexual health and education accessible for all.

Sexual Health Day, held annually on September 4th, aims to raise awareness about the importance of sexual health and open up conversations on often stigmatized topics. Promoting sexual health awareness and education empowers people to make informed choices about their wellbeing and relationships. On this day, organizations around the globe host events focused on:

• Breaking down taboos by talking openly about sexuality, consent, healthy relationships and reproductive health.

• Highlighting how a lack of awareness and education can negatively impact lives and society.

• Calling for policy changes and better resources to support sexual health and education.

When people feel empowered to make educated choices about their sexual health and build healthy relationships, it leads to improved wellbeing, safety and quality of life for individuals and communities. Sexual health is a fundamental part of overall health, so these conversations matter.

How Lack of Awareness Impacts Physical and Mental Wellbeing

Lack of awareness about sexual health issues can have real impacts on both your physical and mental wellbeing. Not knowing the risks or symptoms of STDs or how to properly protect yourself during intimate moments can lead to health complications down the line.

• Physical Effects

Without understanding how STDs are transmitted and spread, you leave yourself vulnerable to infection. Many STDs show no symptoms initially but can cause permanent damage if left untreated. Regular testing and protection are key, but many avoid it due to stigma, lack of education, or not realizing their risk. Your reproductive health is also at stake. Contraceptives like condoms, birth control pills or IUDs allow you to plan if and when you want to start a family. However, myths and misconceptions about various contraceptive options often deter people from using them.

• Mental and Emotional Impact

Feeling uninformed about your own body and sexual experiences can be mentally taxing. Many report feelings of anxiety, shame or helplessness stemming from lack of sexual health knowledge. Open conversations about sex are important for developing a healthy self-image and relationships. Breaking down barriers around discussing sexual wellness leads to better outcomes for individuals and society. When equipped with the right information about risks, options and resources available, you are empowered to make the best choices for your situation. But this starts with awareness.

How Better Awareness Leads to Healthier Relationships

Better awareness about sexual health leads to healthier relationships in several ways:

• Improved Communication: When you understand your own body and needs, you can communicate them to your partner(s). This helps ensure you both enjoy intimate moments and feel satisfied. Don’t be afraid to speak up about what you want and don’t want, your boundaries, or any concerns. Open communication is key.

• Shared Responsibility: Both partners should take equal responsibility for sexual health and safety. This includes getting tested for STDs regularly, using protection like condoms, keeping vaccinations up to date, and making mutual decisions about birth control. Shared responsibility leads to greater trust and respect in the relationship.

• Reduced Stigma: There are still many stigmas around sexuality, but increased awareness helps fight them. Don’t make assumptions based on someone’s gender, orientation, disability status, religion, race or other factors. See your partner as a whole human being.

• Stronger Connection: When you understand how your partner’s body works and what they find pleasurable, you can build a deeper sexual and emotional connection. Take time to explore each other’s bodies, desires and turn-ons. Learn new ways to be intimate together, not just physically but also through honest conversation and emotional support.

How We Can All Promote Sexual Health Awareness and Improve Lives

We all have a role to play in promoting sexual health awareness. Here are a few ways you can help spread knowledge and reduce stigma:

• Broach the topic of sexual health with your close ones. Have genuine, caring conversations about relationships, protection, consent, and healthy habits. Your openness can encourage others to speak up too.

• Discuss sexual health issues on social media using the hashtag #SexualHealthAwareness to spread medically accurate information and personal experiences. Share posts from reputable organisations to spread facts.

• Donate or volunteer your time with groups promoting sexual education and health resources.

Sexual health affects each and every one of us in profound ways. Yet it remains shrouded in stigma, myths, and misinformation. By starting honest conversations, educating ourselves and others, and advocating for policy changes, we can work to overcome these barriers. We all deserve to lead healthy and fulfilling sex lives, regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion or background. Breaking the silence on sexual health is a vital first step towards empowering individuals and improving lives. Speak up, spread the word, and be part of the movement to advance sexual health awareness. Our wellbeing depends on it.