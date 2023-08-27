Let’s Talk Sex | Moonstruck: The Strange Connection Between Moon And Your Sex Life

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends. To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will explain the connection between the lunar cycle and sex life and how to harness the power of the moon for better sex.

For centuries, people have wondered about the moon’s mysterious effects on human behaviour. Turns out there may be some truth to the idea that the lunar cycle impacts your libido and sex life. The moon exerts a gravitational pull on Earth that causes the ocean’s tides. But the moon may also subtly influence other fluids in our body, like hormones that regulate reproduction and arousal. Several studies have found connections between the lunar cycle and menstruation, fertility, and birth rates. Around the full moon, some people report feeling more amorous and passionate. The lunar effect seems most pronounced in women, who may have evolved to sync their reproductive cycles to the moon.

The Science Behind Lunar Effects on Sexuality

Full moons have long been associated with restless nights, strange behaviour, and fluctuating hormones. As the moon progresses through its lunar cycle, your libido may rise and fall in sync. The pull of the moon, known as the lunar effect, impacts your sex drive and arousal levels in some surprising ways.

Scientists have found evidence that the moon impacts both menstruation and fertility in women. In fact, the word ‘menstruation’ is derived from the Latin word for ‘month’ and ‘moon’. For ages, women have menstruated around the same time as the new or full moon.

The moon’s gravitational pull is thought to influence a woman’s menstrual cycle, especially ovulation. Studies show peak fertility and chances of conception are higher during a full moon. The lunar effect may also sync a woman’s cycle with other women she lives or works closely with. Men experience spikes in testosterone and fertility around the full moon as well. In some species, mating activity intensifies around the full moon, and scientists believe this may have evolutionary roots in humans too.

Higher Sex Drive Around the Full Moon

For many people, libido peaks around the time of the full moon. This may be due to several factors:

Increased testosterone: Studies show testosterone levels in both men and women rise during the full moon, fuelling arousal and sexual motivation.

Heightened senses: The moon’s glow enhances night vision and amplifies sounds, smells, and touch sensations that can stoke the flames of passion.

Primal instincts: Our distant ancestors mated during full moons, and those instincts may still influence our behaviour today. The brightness allowed for extended activity into the night.

Circadian rhythm changes: The moon alters sleep-wake cycles, causing fluctuations in hormones like cortisol and melatonin that can temporarily boost libido.

Lower Desire Around the New Moon

In contrast, the new moon phase is linked to decreased arousal and less frequent sexual activity. Some possible explanations include:

Melatonin surge: The new moon triggers a rise in melatonin, the sleep hormone, which can suppress libido and arousal.

Hormonal changes: Shifts in estrogen, testosterone, and other hormones around the new moon may lead to a dip in sex drive for some.

Mood changes: The new moon is associated with increased anxiety, stress, and irritability for certain individuals, which can negatively impact sexual desire and function.

Harnessing the Power of the Moon for Better Sex

According to several studies, the full moon may increase fertility and libido in both men and women. Around the time of the full moon, testosterone levels peak in men, increasing arousal and the likelihood of spontaneous erections during sleep. In women, the full moon is linked to higher fertility, increasing the chances of conception.

Take advantage of these natural cycles by planning a romantic evening around the full moon. Cook a delicious meal, open a bottle of wine, and give each other massages with essential oils like sandalwood or jasmine to boost the mood. The bright moonlight may also inspire you to take a walk outside together or gaze up at the night sky from the comfort of a blanket in the backyard.

For the best sex, time intercourse to coincide with ovulation during the full moon. Women are most fertile around day 14 of their menstrual cycle, with ovulation aided by the moon’s pull. Even if not trying to conceive, sex during this period may be extra pleasurable for women due to increased sensitivity and arousal.

During the new moon, libido tends to decrease for both men and women as melatonin levels rise, inducing sleepiness. However, this can also be an opportunity to reconnect intimately without the expectation of intercourse. Give each other back massages, take a candlelit bath together, engage in sensual foreplay, or try tantric sex techniques like eye gazing.

While the moon’s effect isn’t hugely dramatic, paying attention to natural cycles and putting in extra effort around the full moon may just give your sex life a little boost. Take it slow, be present with your partner, and let the moonlight illuminate new paths to pleasure.

Conclusion

While the moon’s power over human sexuality and passion is still debated, many people do report feeling friskier and flirtier during a full moon. If you experience peaks and valleys in your own libido that seem to match the lunar cycle, you may be moonstruck!

The moon’s cycles are a reminder for us to renew our emotional and intimate connections. Though subtle, paying attention to how the phases affect your relationships can help you better understand yourself and your partner. Try timing romantic encounters and date nights around the full moon for an added boost in chemistry and connection.