Let’s Talk Sex | Natural Family Planning: Don’t Even Think About It Until You Read This

Natural Family Planning is a topic that requires careful consideration and understanding. It’s essential to gather all the necessary information before making any decisions. In this article, we will delve deeper into the various aspects of Natural Family Planning (NFP) to help you make an informed choice.

What Exactly is Natural Family Planning?

Basically, it’s a method of birth control that relies on tracking your menstrual cycle to identify fertile and infertile phases. By avoiding sex or using protection only during your fertile window, you can prevent pregnancy. The key to success with natural family planning is diligent and consistent tracking, thorough education about the different signs of fertility, and strict avoidance of unprotected sex during fertile days. While not quite as effective as other methods like the pill or condoms, natural family planning is hormone-free, natural, and can be a great option for the right couple. If you have the patience for close cycle monitoring, it may be worth considering.

Different Methods of Natural Family Planning

Natural family planning, also known as fertility awareness, has a few different methods as follows:

• Calendar Method: The calendar method involves tracking your menstrual cycle on a calendar to determine your fertile and infertile days. You record the length of your cycle for at least 6 months to determine your pattern. The average woman’s cycle is 28 days, but yours may be shorter or longer. Once you determine your cycle, you can predict your fertile window. This method requires diligent cycle tracking and works best for women with regular cycles.

• Basal Body Temperature: With the basal body temperature (BBT) method, you track your BBT using a special thermometer each morning when you first wake up. Your BBT rises slightly after ovulation, so you can pinpoint your fertile days based on this temperature increase. You chart your BBT over several months to identify your pattern. This method requires daily temperature taking and works best for women with regular cycles.

• Cervical Mucus: The cervical mucus method involves checking your cervical mucus for changes that indicate fertility. Cervical mucus becomes clear, slippery, and stretchy during the fertile window. You check your mucus a few times a day and chart the changes. This method takes time to master but with regular practice many women find it highly effective, especially when combined with other methods. Some women may have a hard time interpreting their mucus signs, in which case a different method may work better.

• Fertility Monitors: Fertility monitors are devices you can buy to help with natural family planning. They track factors like BBT, urine hormone levels, and saliva to help determine fertile days. Fertility monitors can be expensive, but many women find them easy and convenient to use compared to other methods. However, monitors may be less accurate for women with irregular cycles.

How effective is natural family planning?

When done correctly, natural family planning can be very effective at preventing pregnancy. But there are some factors to keep in mind:

• Irregular cycles: If your menstrual cycle is inconsistent from month to month, predicting your fertile days may be difficult. This can reduce the effectiveness.

• Discipline: You and your partner must be diligent about properly tracking fertile days and avoiding unprotected sex during those times. Even one slip-up could lead to pregnancy.

• Life changes: Illness, stress, travel, or other disruptions can sometimes throw off your cycle and make fertility awareness more challenging. Be extra cautious during these times.

• User error: Some research shows that up to 25% of women who get pregnant while using natural family planning do so due to inaccurately predicting or failing to avoid fertile days. Proper training and education are important.

Pros and Cons of Natural Family Planning

Natural family planning has its good and bad points. On the plus side, it’s natural, inexpensive, and hormone-free. However, it does require diligent tracking and patience.

The pros:

• It’s natural. No pills, devices or procedures. Just you and your body’s natural rhythms.

• It’s cheap. No prescription costs or doctor visits required.

• No side effects. No hormones or chemicals messing with your system.

The cons:

• It requires diligent cycle tracking. You’ll need to monitor fertility signs like basal body temperature and cervical mucus daily. Missing a day can impact effectiveness.

• There’s a learning curve. It can take time to get familiar with your cycle and confident in the method.

• It may reduce spontaneity. Having to avoid or limit intercourse during fertile periods can be frustrating for some couples.

• Typical use effectiveness varies. With perfect use, some methods can be very effective at preventing pregnancy. But in reality, effectiveness can be lower.

In summary, there are several natural methods you can choose from based on your needs, cycle, and preferences. The most effective approach is often combining multiple methods like BBT and cervical mucus checks to improve accuracy.

With time and practice, natural family planning can work well for many couples. While natural family planning can be very effective, it really comes down to how well you understand and follow the rules. If used perfectly, it can work as well as hormonal birth control. As with any birth control method, natural family planning has positives and negatives. The choice is personal. But by understanding the good, the bad, and what’s required, you can find the right solution for your needs. Discuss with your doctor if it’s the right choice for you.