Let’s Talk Sex | Struggling to Conceive? Discover the Best Positions to Get Pregnant

In this article, we will discuss different sexual positions and how they might help you get pregnant.

Trying to conceive can be extremely stressful, especially if it seems like nothing is working. But the truth is that there are many things you can do to improve your chances of getting pregnant and one of those is trying different sexual positions. It may be hard to believe that a simple change in position could make all the difference, but it can! There are certain positions that can make it easier for sperm to reach their intended destination more quickly and effectively.

An Overview of the Conception Process

In order to understand the best positions to get pregnant, let’s go over a few basics of the conception process.

Fertilisation begins when sperm enters the uterus and meets up with an egg. The number of healthy sperm is key here, if there are too few healthy sperm, it can be harder for them to reach and fertilise an egg. The position you are in while conceiving can affect the amount of sperm available and their ability to make it all the way through to the egg.

The best positions for conceiving also involve gravity positions where penetration is deep can help get more sperm closer to the cervix for a higher chance of fertilisation. Remember that everybody is different, so there are no hard and fast rules about what position works best for you or your partner; you may just need some experimentation!

Best Positions to Increase the Chance of Conception

One of the most common questions couples trying to conceive have is whether the position they have sex in can affect their chances of getting pregnant. The short answer is: Yes, position can play a role in helping you conceive.

Here are a few key positions that can help you maximise your chances of conception.

The Missionary Position: Studies have shown that the missionary position works best for conception because it deposits sperm closer to the cervix. Plus, this position is more enjoyable for both partners, so it can be a great way to increase your chances of getting pregnant while still having fun. Doggy Style: The doggy style position is another popular favourite that helps with conception; it helps deposit sperm directly on the cervix and ensures deeper penetration — meaning there’s less distance between sperm and egg. This position is also great for couples who want to spice up their sex life while still trying to conceive. Sideways Spooning: For those who don’t like doggy style and want something more romantic, spooning can be a good option. This position can help encourage deeper penetration and puts less pressure on your partner than other positions — which gives you both a chance to relax and enjoy yourselves without compromising conception.Regardless of which position you choose, make sure that you are comfortable and enjoy yourself as much as possible! After all, sex should be fun and with these positions, you won’t have to sacrifice pleasure while maximizing your chance of getting pregnant!

What Should You Avoid When Trying to Conceive?

If you’re trying to conceive, there are certain positions that can be beneficial, and other positions you want to avoid. Here’s a quick run-down of what not to do when trying to conceive:

Standing Positions: Standing positions are the least likely to result in a successful conception, because gravity keeps sperm from traveling up into the cervix. So, avoid standing positions when trying to conceive.

Lubricants can reduce sperm motility so avoid using them if possible, when trying to conceive Switching Positions Too Quickly: It’s common for couples who are actively trying to conceive to try multiple different sexual positions in the hopes of increasing their chances; however, switching too quickly from one position to another can actually reduce your chances of success. Allow for a few minutes for semen to properly begin its journey up towards your cervix before switching things up.

Recommended Practices When Trying to Get Pregnant

When you’re trying to get pregnant, it pays to learn the recommended practices. Here are some of the best practices which improve your chances of getting pregnant.

Gravity-Assisted Positions: Gravity-assisted positions where the male partner is behind or above the female partner can help increase chances of conception because they allow gravity to draw the sperm down toward your cervix. Examples include missionary and doggy-style.

Gravity-assisted positions where the male partner is behind or above the female partner can help increase chances of conception because they allow gravity to draw the sperm down toward your cervix. Examples include missionary and doggy-style. Timing Is Everything: Timing is key when it comes to boosting your fertility. The key time to have intercourse is when your cervical mucus is stretchy and clear, usually right after ovulation has occurred. This signals that an egg is ready for fertilization, so aim for these times when choosing a sexual position.

Timing is key when it comes to boosting your fertility. The key time to have intercourse is when your cervical mucus is stretchy and clear, usually right after ovulation has occurred. This signals that an egg is ready for fertilization, so aim for these times when choosing a sexual position. Use Pillows for Support: If you find certain positions uncomfortable or difficult to maintain, don’t worry! Simply use pillows for extra support and comfort during sex. This can help you stay in the perfect position for longer and reduce stress at the same time.

Conclusion

All in all, the best position to get pregnant is one that the couple can both be comfortable in, so experiment with different positions to find the one that works for you. Don’t forget to relax, get comfortable, and enjoy the moment.

Fertility isn’t something to be taken lightly, but getting pregnant doesn’t have to require a ton of effort or stress. With the right knowledge and the right position, you can increase your chances of conception and make the experience a positive one for both of you.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

