Let’s Talk Sex | What's the Secret Connection Between Sleep and Sex?

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will discuss the link between sleep and sex and also take you through the science behind it.

Sleep and sex have been linked together in weird and wonderful ways. We know they’re linked in a physical sense i.e. we get sleepy after sex, and our bodies desperately need sleep to recharge, but the reality is there is much deeper connection between these two.

What Is the Link Between Sleep and Sex?

Have you ever noticed that when you get a good night’s sleep, you feel more energized and ready for action during the day? The same thing goes for sex! It turns out that sleep and sex share a secret connection: one affects the other, with a good night’s sleep helping to improve your performance in the bedroom. Recent studies have shown that getting enough quality sleep can have a huge impact on your bedroom performance. When we get adequate amounts of rest, our libido and sexual desire increases. We also become more in tune with our bodies’ needs and desires, which can lead to more fulfilling intimate encounters.

On top of that, getting enough rest helps to reduce stress hormone levels, while increasing testosterone (in men) and estrogen (in women), hormones that have been found to be associated with increased libido in both sexes. On the flip side, when we don’t get enough quality rest, our bodies’ production of these hormones goes down—resulting in lower libido and a decreased capacity for sexual pleasure.

How Does Sleep Deprivation Affect Sex?

People who don’t get enough sleep have a harder time performing sexually, and may experience less pleasure during a sexual encounter compared to when they are well-rested. They feel lack in:

Sexual Desire

Sleep deprivation causes a decrease in testosterone levels in men, leading to lower libido and fewer erections. In women, sleep deprivation has been linked to decreased vaginal lubrication and difficulty in achieving orgasm.

Quality

When you’re tired, it’s hard to get aroused. You may experience less pleasure and intensity during sex. Furthermore, feeling overly sleepy can make you more likely to have a distracted or disinterested attitude while being intimate with your partner.

How Can You Improve Your Sex Life with Better Sleep?

Now that you know the secret connection between sleep and sex, it’s time to put it into action and unlock your peak potential. You may be asking yourself how you can use this information to improve your sex life. The answer is simple: get more sleep!

We all know that getting enough sleep is essential for feeling your best during the day, but it can also make a huge difference in the bedroom. A good night’s sleep helps our bodies regulate hormones and increases production of testosterone – both of which will give your libido the boost it needs to get ready for some fun. So, if you want to up your bedroom game, start by making sure you’re getting enough restful sleep every night.

A few tips for getting better quality shut-eye are:

Stick with a consistent bedtime routine

Prioritize getting 7–9 hours of restful sleep each night

Avoid drinking caffeine late in the day as this will interfere with your ability to get good quality sleep

Take regular breaks throughout the day for relaxation or meditation to improve your energy levels

Keep electronics (mobile phones, tablets) away

Exercise during the day (but not too close to bedtime)

If your partner needs more energy for sex, then plan an intimate session after they’ve had a nap or good night’s sleep. This way you both have enough energy and don’t have to worry about getting tired halfway through!

Understanding the Psychological Components of Good Sex and Sound Sleep

Sleep and sex are linked in more ways than you might think—and understanding how they’re connected can help you to get more out of both activities.

Motivation: We already know that sleep deprivation affects your motivation. So, if you want to make sure that you’re up for sexual lovemaking every night, then getting enough sleep is key. A lack of energy and enthusiasm will mean that sex could start feeling like a chore and leave partners feeling unfulfilled.

Stress Release: A good night’s sleep can also act as a powerful stress release which can help make sex more enjoyable. There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to do something when your mind is racing with worries from the day. That said, when someone gets enough sleep, they tend to be in better psychological shape – which can help create an even playing field for both parties involved in sexual activity.

Self-Esteem: Sleep also has an effect on self-esteem and confidence levels - another factor which could be crucial for enjoying sex and relationships. When people feel revitalized from a restful night’s sleep, they’re much more likely to take pride in their physical appearance - making them feel attractive and confident about getting intimate with someone else.

Getting enough restful sleep is one of the easiest ways to help improve your sex life. So if you’re looking for a simple way to increase libido and have more fun between the sheets, make sure you’re well-rested!

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

