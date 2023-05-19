Level Up Your Fitness: Beginner-Friendly Weightlifting Exercises To Build Strength

Weightlifting has gained immense popularity as a preferred exercise method for individuals across different age groups and fitness levels. This trend has even caught on with Bollywood celebrities, who have incorporated weightlifting into their gym routines. Weightlifting, also known as strength or resistance training, involves the lifting of weights or utilizing resistance to promote muscle development and growth. Although weightlifting may be commonly associated with bodybuilding and achieving a muscular physique, its benefits extend far beyond mere appearance.

Benefits of lifting weights:

Increased Strength: Weightlifting helps build muscular strength, allowing you to perform daily activities with ease and reducing the risk of injuries. Improved Body Composition: Regular weightlifting promoted fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass, resulting in a more toned and defined physique. Enhanced Bone Density: Lifting weights acts as a weight-bearing exercise that stimulates bone growth, reducing the risk of bone diseases. Metabolism Boost: This increases muscle mass, which in turn raises your resting metabolic rate. This means you burn more calories even at rest, aiding in weight management. Mental Well-being: Performing weight lifting releases endorphins, the feel-good hormones, promoting a positive mood, reducing stress, and boosting self-confidence and body image.

Here are some beginner-friendly weightlifting exercises you can incorporate into your routine:

Deadlifts: Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Bend at the hips and knees while keeping your back straight. Grasp a barbell with both hands and lift it, using your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. Dumbbell Shoulder Press: Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level. Push the weights upward until your arms are fully extended, and then lower them back down. This exercise targets your shoulders and triceps. Bent-Over Rows: Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing inward. Bend forward at the hips while keeping your back straight. Pull the weights towards your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together, and then lower them back down. This exercise works your upper back and biceps. Bicep Curls: Stand upright with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Slowly lift the weights towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the dumbbells back down in a controlled manner. Bicep curls primarily target your biceps. Triceps Extensions: Stand or sit with a dumbbell in one hand, raise it overhead, and slowly lower the weight behind your head by bending your elbow. Extend your arm back up to the starting position, focusing on engaging your triceps. Repeat with the other arm. Triceps extensions effectively work your triceps muscles.

Remember to start with light weights and focus on proper form and technique. Gradually increase the weight as you become more comfortable and confident with each exercise.