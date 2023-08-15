Leveraging AR To Bring Alive Stories Of India’s Living Freedom Fighters

Britannia’s legacy in India spans over 106 years, its roots and history firmly rooted in Indian soil. On the 77th anniversary of the country’s Independence, Britannia is bringing alive history innovatively through Augmented Reality using its packs as the medium as part of its ‘1947% More History’ campaign.

The campaign is an ode to an entire generation of freedom fighters and to the very few living freedom fighters we have amongst us today. The stories of 5 nonagenarians from across the country- Shrimati Leela tai, Lt. Asha Sahay, Lt. R Madhavan, Lakshmi Krishnan Agvl. & Shri Gour Hari Das are delivered through augmented reality on the packs of its more popular brands like Britannia Breads, Good Day, Marie Gold, Milk Bikis and Winkin’ Cow beverages

Listen to the stories of the few of India’s last living freedom fighters, as they narrate their journey to independence, brought to you on your favourite Britannia packs. Simply click www.Britannia1947more.com and enjoy the incredible experience through Augmented Reality.

This campaign captures the essence of Britannia’s commitment to India’s collective history, society, and our rich heritage. The digital film curated uses Generative AI technology to portray rich visuals of the freedom movement and recreate the younger profiles of the 5 protagonist freedom fighters whose stories have been told by themselves. The campaign was conceptualised by Talented Agency and executed in partnership with Rooted Films and Pixel Party.

Talking about the campaign, Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia Industries Ltd. says, “As one of India’s centurion companies, we feel proud of our history that witnessed the birth of India’s freedom and further followed its incredible rise to becoming an economic superpower. As a company with a 106-year-old heritage, it is our privilege to bring alive some incredible stories of how our freedom was won, and we decided to use technology to do so through our packs.”

He added, “These inspiring stories of India’s few living freedom fighters, come alive through an AR experience that can be triggered with a range of Britannia products found in every home. History is in our fridge, our kitchen shelves, and now we’ll hear it speak to us. By celebrating these heroes, we unite around the power of resilience, compassion, and courage. This campaign is not just about history; it’s about understanding our identity and cherishing the values that define us as a nation.”

About the campaign Sandipan Deb, Creative at Talented says, “When we look back at how far India has come, it’s hard not to feel a sense of absolute awe and pride. But 77 years after the struggle, it’s natural to take our freedom for granted. Independence Day has been reduced to a day filled with retail offers. There’s no sentimental value anymore. We wanted to change that - and if there’s one brand that has the stature and legacy to do this, it is Britannia. Brut India, Rooted Films and Web Dimension have been amazing collaborators to make this campaign come alive. We hope every time we sit down to drink chai with Marie Gold, or make a sandwich, we think of our country, even if it’s for a second, and the brave people who selflessly fought for us.”