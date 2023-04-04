Little-Known Facts About Unexplored Bathu Ki Ladi Temples In Himachal

India is home to several enigmatic locations that have a rich historical past. Bathu ki Ladi temples are located in the Kangra district of Himachal. The fact that this temple is submerged in water for eight months makes it stand out from the rest. Bathu Temples consist of six separate temples and are related to the Mahabharata.

Location

It is a remote, unexplored hideaway in Himachal, around three kilometres from the Kangra hamlet of Dhameta and adjacent to the Pong Dam. The temple may only be seen and visited between March and June because it is submerged from July to February. As the water level in Pong Dam Lake rises, the temple is gradually incorporated into the drowned surroundings.

About Bathu Stone

Despite this, after being immersed in water for so long, the temple’s construction has not sustained much harm. It is enticing to look at the temple, which is mostly buried in water with only a few towering pillars visible reaching out. Goddess Kali and Lord Ganesha are pictured on the stones, and within the temple, you can witness a figure of Lord Vishnu lounging on his Shesh Naag.

Historical Belief and Importance

According to popular belief, this temple was constructed by a native ruler of the area. Others attribute it to the mythological Pandavas. Some contend that the Pandavas—figures from the Mahabharata—tried to construct their staircase to heaven’ from only this location but were unsuccessful.

The Surrounding

If you prefer being alone and in nature, you will certainly adore the location of the Battu temples. While the Pong Dam wetland is noted for being the home to more than 200 different kinds of migrating birds, the area is also a sanctuary for birdwatchers.

When to visit Bathu Ki Ladi Temple?

The ideal time to visit the Bathu temple is between April and June. This temple remains immersed in water for the remainder of the month. The only way to reach this temple is via boat. The closest airport is Gaggal Airport in Dharamshala. To get to Jawali or Dhameta village from Kangra, one can take a taxi. If you’re still not convinced, a visit to this stunning temple might persuade you. Check out this treasure right immediately; you’ll be grateful you did!

