Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Chandra Grahan Today; Check City-Wise Timings, Impact On Zodiac Sign

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023 LIVE: The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will take over the sky on May 5. The celestial event will result in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange With Sun and Earth aligning with it in a direct line. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the Chandra Grahan will span 4 hours and 18 minutes.

The celestial event in May will be the first of the two lunar eclipses slated to take place in 2023. The second one is expected to happen in October. In addition to it, 2023 will also see two solar eclipses. One of which has already occurred on April 20. The second lunar eclipse is set to happen on October 14. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, occurring on May 5, will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

India won’t be able to witness the initial phase of the eclipse, but it will be observable from other regions, including Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will happen concurrently with Buddha Purnima, which holds a significant place in Indian traditions. Eclipses come in three variations - Total, Partial and Penumbral .

Total lunar eclipse occurs due to the Moon passing through the umbra region (area of full shadow) created by Earth on the Moon. The Moon goes red rather than dark in colour as the Sunlight that penetrates Earth’s atmosphere is refracted into the umbra and hits the Moon making the star appear red. The latest lunar eclipse we are seeing also comes in the category of Total Lunar Eclipse.

Partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are not aligned in a straight line. Some part of the moon is covered by the dark shadow cast on it by the central part of Earth’s shadow which is called the umbra and the rest of the Moon is covered by the penumbra, the outer part of Earth’s shadow. Lunar Eclipse is never annular as the Earth is too big to leave a ring of Moon to be visible.

It is said that witnessing the lunar eclipse with naked eyes can impact eye health and eyesight. While watching a solar eclipse with naked eyes can affect your eyes as the rays might be strong during this time, nothing of that sort happens during lunar eclipse. However, it is advisable to see the lunar eclipse through glasses, lenses and telescopes.

Pregnant women are often advised to stay at home and not to come out as eclipses are believed to affect the health of the unborn child and can result in deformity. However, it’s all just a myth and does not have any scientific backup.

