Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Chandra Grahan Today; Check City-Wise Timings, Impact On Zodiac Sign

Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Chandra Grahan Today; Check City-Wise Timings, Impact On Zodiac Sign

Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the event will span 4 hours and 18 minutes

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 16:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, occurring on May 5, will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023 LIVE: The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will take over the sky on May 5. The celestial event will result in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange With Sun and Earth aligning with it in a direct line. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the Chandra Grahan will span 4 hours and 18 minutes. The celestial event in May will be the first of the two lunar eclipses slated to Read More

May 05, 2023 14:58 IST

Chandra Grahan 2023: City-wise Lunar Eclipse Timings in India

  • Delhi – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Mumbai – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Kolkata – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Chennai– 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Bengaluru: 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Ranchi – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Patna – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Guwahati – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Ahmedabad – 8:46 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Jaipur – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
  • Bhopal – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM
May 05, 2023 16:42 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: WATCH Conversation with Dr Patrick Das Gupta, Astrophysicist

May 05, 2023 16:23 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: How to watch Chandra Grahan?

There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope but if you don’t have them you can watch the lunar eclipse online when NASA and other organisations stream it live.

May 05, 2023 16:20 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: What should you eat during the eclipse?

During the eclipse, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should drink milk. Only consume this milk after it has been boiled with basil leaves. Aside from that, coconut, banana, pomegranate, and mango, as well as dry fruits, can be consumed during the eclipse. They have a lot of energy, which is great for pregnant women.

May 05, 2023 16:18 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: What should you avoid eating during the eclipse?

At the time of the eclipse, religious scriptures and scientific approaches advise against eating cooked food and chopped-up fruits. Eating cooked food and chopped fruits during this time can harm one’s health. Non-vegetarian food should also be avoided throughout this time.

May 05, 2023 16:08 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be Visible in India?

Yes. Apart from  Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, one can also view lunar eclipse in some parts of India, including:

  • New Delhi
  • Mumbai
  • Chennai
  • Bengaluru
  • Ahmedabad
  • Kanpur
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Patna
  • Ooty
  • Mathura
  • Imphal
  • Itanagar
  • Kohima
  • Kolkata
  • Varanasi
  • Mathura
  • Pune
  • Surat
May 05, 2023 16:04 IST

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which means that the moon appears darker than usual, but not completely blacked out like in a Total Lunar Eclipse.

(Image: News18 Creative)
May 05, 2023 15:53 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Impact on 4 Zodiac Signs

Scorpio As a Scorpio, this event could bring about a powerful transformation in your life, particularly in the areas of your career and relationships. You may be called upon to let go of old patterns or beliefs that are holding you back and embrace a new way of being.

Taurus You may also feel the impact of this lunar eclipse in the area of relationships, particularly with regard to family and home life. You may find yourself grappling with issues related to security, stability, and the need for change. This is a good time to reflect on what you truly value and what is most important to you.

Leo For Leos, the Scorpio lunar eclipse may bring about a powerful shift in your creative expression or your relationship with children. This could be a time of inspiration and transformation, as you tap into your inner passions and express yourself more authentically.

Aquarius Aquarius may feel the effects of this lunar eclipse in the area of friendships and community. You may find yourself letting go of old relationships or social groups that no longer serve you and embracing new connections that align with your values and passions.

May 05, 2023 15:38 IST

May 05, 2023 15:32 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Busting Common Myths That People Believe About The Chandra Grahan

1. Watching Chandra Grahan with naked eyes can harm your eyesight

It is said that witnessing the lunar eclipse with naked eyes can impact eye health and eyesight. While watching a solar eclipse with naked eyes can affect your eyes as the rays might be strong during this time, nothing of that sort happens during lunar eclipse. However, it is advisable to see the lunar eclipse through glasses, lenses and telescopes.

2. Pregnant Women must not come out during the Chandra Grahan

Pregnant women are often advised to stay at home and not to come out as lunar eclipses are believed to affect the health of the unborn child and can result in deformity. However, it’s all just a myth and does not have any scientific backup.

3. One should not eat during the eclipses

We have often heard our parents and grandparents prohibiting us from consuming any food items during the eclipses. Myths say that eating and drinking during that time can lead to indigestion.

4. One must take bath right after the Chandra Grahan

Another popular myth says that bathing and washing hair right after the eclipse wash off the impact of the negative impact of lunar eclipses.

5. Wound takes longer time to heal during lunar eclipse

If one gets hurt or cause any wound during the eclipse, it is believed to last for a lifetime or take longer than usual. However, recovery of any would depends on the body cells, and not on eclipses.

May 05, 2023 15:29 IST

A Great Night For Skywatching, Tweets Nasa

May 05, 2023 15:27 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Do's and Don'ts During Chandra Grahan

Do’s

  • According to religious beliefs, during the lunar eclipse, reciting the Gayatri Mantra is advisable.
  • As soon as the eclipse is over, offer water on the Shivling along with chanting Om Namah Shivay.
  • Take a holy dip before and after the lunar eclipse
  • If you are driving, keep the headlights on throughout the time period

Don’ts

  • Don’t let children watch the lunar eclipse alone
  • Don’t watch the eclipse with naked eyes.
  • Don’t use any sharp objects during the eclipse, as per belief
  • People, as per belief, should not consume food
May 05, 2023 15:15 IST

May 05, 2023 15:06 IST

May 05, 2023 15:04 IST

May 05, 2023 15:03 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Visibility

India won’t be able to witness the initial Lunar Eclipse, but it will be observable from other regions, including Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will happen concurrently with Buddha Purnima, which holds a significant place in Indian traditions. Lunar Eclipses come in three variations – Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, occurring on May 5, will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. This will be followed by the final eclipse on October 28, which will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse.

 

