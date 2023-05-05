Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Chandra Grahan Today; Check City-Wise Timings, Impact On Zodiac Sign

Live now
The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will take over the sky on May 5. The celestial event will result in the Moon's surface becoming reddish or orange With Sun and Earth aligning with it in a direct line. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the Chandra Grahan will span 4 hours and 18 minutes. The celestial event in May will be the first of the two lunar eclipses slated to
There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope but if you don’t have them you can watch the lunar eclipse online when NASA and other organisations stream it live.
During the eclipse, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should drink milk. Only consume this milk after it has been boiled with basil leaves. Aside from that, coconut, banana, pomegranate, and mango, as well as dry fruits, can be consumed during the eclipse. They have a lot of energy, which is great for pregnant women.
At the time of the eclipse, religious scriptures and scientific approaches advise against eating cooked food and chopped-up fruits. Eating cooked food and chopped fruits during this time can harm one’s health. Non-vegetarian food should also be avoided throughout this time.
Yes. Apart from Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, one can also view lunar eclipse in some parts of India, including:
The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which means that the moon appears darker than usual, but not completely blacked out like in a Total Lunar Eclipse.
Scorpio As a Scorpio, this event could bring about a powerful transformation in your life, particularly in the areas of your career and relationships. You may be called upon to let go of old patterns or beliefs that are holding you back and embrace a new way of being.
Taurus You may also feel the impact of this lunar eclipse in the area of relationships, particularly with regard to family and home life. You may find yourself grappling with issues related to security, stability, and the need for change. This is a good time to reflect on what you truly value and what is most important to you.
Leo For Leos, the Scorpio lunar eclipse may bring about a powerful shift in your creative expression or your relationship with children. This could be a time of inspiration and transformation, as you tap into your inner passions and express yourself more authentically.
Aquarius Aquarius may feel the effects of this lunar eclipse in the area of friendships and community. You may find yourself letting go of old relationships or social groups that no longer serve you and embracing new connections that align with your values and passions.
The first lunar eclipse of 2022 was visible on May 16 in the eastern half of the United States, all of South America and some part of Europe and Africa. It was not visible in India and most parts of Asia. Check out some amazing photos of the Lunar Eclipse 2022
1. Watching Chandra Grahan with naked eyes can harm your eyesight
It is said that witnessing the lunar eclipse with naked eyes can impact eye health and eyesight. While watching a solar eclipse with naked eyes can affect your eyes as the rays might be strong during this time, nothing of that sort happens during lunar eclipse. However, it is advisable to see the lunar eclipse through glasses, lenses and telescopes.
2. Pregnant Women must not come out during the Chandra Grahan
Pregnant women are often advised to stay at home and not to come out as lunar eclipses are believed to affect the health of the unborn child and can result in deformity. However, it’s all just a myth and does not have any scientific backup.
3. One should not eat during the eclipses
We have often heard our parents and grandparents prohibiting us from consuming any food items during the eclipses. Myths say that eating and drinking during that time can lead to indigestion.
4. One must take bath right after the Chandra Grahan
Another popular myth says that bathing and washing hair right after the eclipse wash off the impact of the negative impact of lunar eclipses.
5. Wound takes longer time to heal during lunar eclipse
If one gets hurt or cause any wound during the eclipse, it is believed to last for a lifetime or take longer than usual. However, recovery of any would depends on the body cells, and not on eclipses.
Lunar Eclipse 2023 Time: Chandra Grahan will be visible from most parts of the country, depending on weather conditions. It will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. READ MORE
Lunar eclipses have been observed for thousands of years and have been associated with various cultural and religious beliefs. Today, they are still fascinating astronomical events that astronomers and skywatchers alike look forward to observing. READ MORE
While scientifically there is nothing forbidden on the day of an eclipse, people believe that these events have an impact on their lives. For some, the effects of an eclipse are said to be positive, while for others, the opposite may be true. Astrologer Vinod Soni Poddar has prescribed some things that people should avoid doing during the lunar eclipse. READ MORE
The energy of a Scorpio lunar eclipse can be intense, making us feel more sensitive and emotional than usual. We may experience a range of emotions, from deep sadness to intense passion and excitement. It is important to be mindful of our feelings and not suppress them, but rather to acknowledge and process them in a healthy way.
If you are a Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, or Aquarius, you are likely to feel the effects of this lunar eclipse more strongly than other signs. READ MORE
The Lunar Eclipse 2023, which will be visible from Asia, Europe, Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and the Atlantic regions, will begin in India at 8:44 pm on May 5. The eclipse can be observed by skywatchers in India, provided the weather is clear. READ MORE
India won’t be able to witness the initial Lunar Eclipse, but it will be observable from other regions, including Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will happen concurrently with Buddha Purnima, which holds a significant place in Indian traditions. Lunar Eclipses come in three variations – Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.
The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, occurring on May 5, will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. This will be followed by the final eclipse on October 28, which will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse.
Total lunar eclipse occurs due to the Moon passing through the umbra region (area of full shadow) created by Earth on the Moon. The Moon goes red rather than dark in colour as the Sunlight that penetrates Earth’s atmosphere is refracted into the umbra and hits the Moon making the star appear red. The latest lunar eclipse we are seeing also comes in the category of Total Lunar Eclipse.
Partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are not aligned in a straight line. Some part of the moon is covered by the dark shadow cast on it by the central part of Earth’s shadow which is called the umbra and the rest of the Moon is covered by the penumbra, the outer part of Earth’s shadow. Lunar Eclipse is never annular as the Earth is too big to leave a ring of Moon to be visible.
