Lunar Eclipse 2023 LIVE: Chandra Grahan Today; Check City-Wise Timings, Impact On Zodiac Sign

Scorpio As a Scorpio, this event could bring about a powerful transformation in your life, particularly in the areas of your career and relationships. You may be called upon to let go of old patterns or beliefs that are holding you back and embrace a new way of being.

Taurus You may also feel the impact of this lunar eclipse in the area of relationships, particularly with regard to family and home life. You may find yourself grappling with issues related to security, stability, and the need for change. This is a good time to reflect on what you truly value and what is most important to you.

Leo For Leos, the Scorpio lunar eclipse may bring about a powerful shift in your creative expression or your relationship with children. This could be a time of inspiration and transformation, as you tap into your inner passions and express yourself more authentically.

Aquarius Aquarius may feel the effects of this lunar eclipse in the area of friendships and community. You may find yourself letting go of old relationships or social groups that no longer serve you and embracing new connections that align with your values and passions.